ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

How To Revive Your Draft

It’s time to re-enter your manuscript with clarity, momentum, and purpose, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

It’s time to re-enter your manuscript with clarity, momentum, and purpose. Maybe you had a premise that sparkled. Or a draft in progress. And then somewhere along the way, the work got murky. Life happened. You lost the thread.

This course helps you pick it back up with structure, insight, and a plan.

Revive Your Draft is a four-week, self-paced course designed for writers who are ready to return to a stalled or partial manuscript. Whether you’re halfway through a novel or sitting on a full draft that isn’t quite working, this course offers a clear reentry point. You’ll work directly on your project each week using diagnostic tools, guided exercises, and revision strategies to help you move forward with confidence.

You don’t need to start over. You need a way back in.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Become a VIP Member of Writer's Digest!

Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

Click to continue.

Subscribe to Writer's Digest Magazine Today!

One of WD’s goals is to provide all kinds of writing advice so writers can find what works for them, because each writer has different dreams, different ways of working, and different life circumstances. So, in this issue, we aim to offer plentiful writing advice on both the business of publishing and the craft of writing to help writers find success in 2026—no matter how you define it.

Click here to learn more about the January/February issue.

Click here to subscribe today.

Writing CoursesWriting Tips And Trickswriting tutorialswriting webinars
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
Packing a Punch With Your Fight Scene Without Punching or Kicking (FightWrite™)
ResourcesPacking a Punch With Your Fight Scene Without Punching or Kicking (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
Mastering Voice: The Personality of Writing
ResourcesMastering Voice: The Personality of WritingThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
Resources8 Ways to Adapt Public Domain IP (From Script)Script Magazine
Writing Query Letters that Win Over Agents
ResourcesWriting Query Letters that Win Over AgentsThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Writing the Perfect Ending
WD PodcastsWriting the Perfect EndingThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesTracking the Emotion (From Script)Script Magazine

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest