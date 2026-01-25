Writing Query Letters that Win Over Agents

If you’re planning to query literary agents this year, your query letters need to be as close to perfect as possible. That’s because agents make quick decisions in the inbox, and strong manuscripts can still be overlooked when the query is vague, too heavy on setup, or unclear about who the protagonist is and what’s at stake.

In this query letter webinar, literary agent Jessica Berg will teach you how to write query letters that communicate your premise clearly and quickly. She’ll give you a clear and repeatable framework to ensure you’re showcasing your voice and help improve your chances of partial and full requests – all without sounding salesy, gimmicky, or like you’re repurposing a synopsis.

This 90-minute live webinar will break down the query letter format agents expect to see: the hook, the book paragraph, and the bio. You’ll also learn how agents actually read the queries they receive—what they skim, what makes them keep going, and the most common reject queries even when the pages are strong.

