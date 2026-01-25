ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Writing Query Letters that Win Over Agents

Learn how agents actually read the query letters they receive, what makes them keep going, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

If you’re planning to query literary agents this year, your query letters need to be as close to perfect as possible. That’s because agents make quick decisions in the inbox, and strong manuscripts can still be overlooked when the query is vague, too heavy on setup, or unclear about who the protagonist is and what’s at stake.

In this query letter webinar, literary agent Jessica Berg will teach you how to write query letters that communicate your premise clearly and quickly. She’ll give you a clear and repeatable framework to ensure you’re showcasing your voice and help improve your chances of partial and full requests – all without sounding salesy, gimmicky, or like you’re repurposing a synopsis.

This 90-minute live webinar will break down the query letter format agents expect to see: the hook, the book paragraph, and the bio. You’ll also learn how agents actually read the queries they receive—what they skim, what makes them keep going, and the most common reject queries even when the pages are strong.

Listen to the Newest Episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

In the fifth season premiere of the Writer's Digest Presents podcast, editor Michael Woodson chats with literary agent Allegra Martschenko about how we can perfect our endings to help us land that book deal.

Become a VIP Member of Writer's Digest!

Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Now!

Your Story #139 is now open to voting! Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this link.

