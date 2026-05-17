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May/June 2026 Issue
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What It Takes to Sell Your Memoir

Know how to position your memoir and understanding what the market actually requires, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Of all the projects that get pitched to literary agents and traditional publishers, memoir is the category with the most intractable, hard-to-solve problems. Partly this is a function of what memoir is: something intensely personal. Writers often have a hard time achieving distance between the meaning and importance of their life's events and the commercial market that might actually exist for the work.

This live webinar addresses that gap directly. Memoir occupies a gray area in publishing: some agents and publishers want you to pitch it like any other nonfiction book—with discussion of platform, market, and media potential—while others want you to pitch it like a novel, with the focus squarely on story and voice. Ideally, you have both to offer.

Knowing how to position your memoir—and understanding what the market actually requires—is where most writers get into trouble. In this class, we’ll walk through the real-world factors that determine whether a memoir can find a traditional publishing home, drawing on what recently announced book deals (and their authors) tell us about the current market. You’ll learn the common reasons memoirs don't sell—not to discourage, but because an honest reality check is what memoirists need to avoid frustration and lots of wasted time.

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If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Submission

Your Story #140

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists who wrote stories based on this photo. Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article. Deadline to vote: May 29

Your Story #141

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this page. Deadline to vote: June 26

Enter Your Story #142

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." Deadline to enter: June 22

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Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

The next episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" streams this Tuesday. Catch up on episodes now before it's too late!

Enter the Writer's Digest Annual Writing Competition

Writer’s Digest has been shining a spotlight on up-and-coming writers in all genres through its Annual Writing Competition for over 90 years. Enter our 95th Annual Writing Competition for your chance to win and have your work be seen by editors and agents! Almost 500 winners will be chosen. Deadline to enter: June 1.

Click here for more information.

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