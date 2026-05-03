High concept fiction is one of the most commercially powerful categories in publishing — and one of the most misunderstood. Writers are told their premise needs to be “high concept,” but nobody explains what that actually means, or how to write a book that fits that classification.

Industry insiders know that concept isn’t just a flashy premise. It’s the intersection of a compelling idea, a clear emotional promise, and a story structure designed to make it impossible for readers to say no. And it’s something that can be built — if you know what you’re building toward.

In this live webinar, literary agent Jessica Berg of Rosecliff Literary Agency breaks down exactly what makes fiction “high concept” in today’s market, what agents and editors are actually looking for when they use those words, and five proven techniques for strengthening your manuscript’s commercial appeal without losing what makes your story yours.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Submission!

Your Story #140

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists who wrote stories based on this photo. Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article. Deadline to vote: May 29

Your Story #141

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this page. Deadline to vote: June 26

Enter Your Story #142!

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." Deadline to enter: June 22

Enter the Writer's Digest Annual Writing Competition!

Writer’s Digest has been shining a spotlight on up-and-coming writers in all genres through its Annual Writing Competition for over 90 years. Enter our 95th Annual Writing Competition for your chance to win and have your work be seen by editors and agents! Almost 500 winners will be chosen. EARLY-BIRD DEADLINE: May 4, 2026.

Join Us This Summer for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!