Intentional Callbacks in Comedy (From Script)

In this week’s weekly round up brought to us by Script magazine, "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" co-creators and showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means discuss intentional callbacks and humor, actor Rob Corddry shares insights on crafting his character from "The Audacity" alongside show creator Jonathan Glatzer, catch up on film reviews, and more.

I Swear Review

A Story of Tics, Triumph, and Tender Resilience

From the Pasadena Playhouse to Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Disney: The Screenwriting Journey of Catherine Turney

Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on trailblazing screenwriter, playwright and television writer, Catherine Turney.

Make it Make Sense: Derek Kolstad Talks Normal

Derek Kolstad discusses building the creative team around his screenplay, writing treatments, tackling a Neo-Western, mixing comedy and action, and his writing process.

Intentional Callbacks in Comedy: A Conversation with "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Co-Creators and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means

Robert Carlock and Sam Means discuss the creation and development of their new comedy series, the mockumentary format, the importance of making characters multifaceted, intentional callbacks and humor, and more!

A Leap of Faith & Wonder

Sci-fi screenwriter Jenna Avery on letting go and leveling up with screenwriting.

The Comedy to Drama Stretch with "The Audacity" Co-Star Rob Corddry

Rob Corddry discusses his career and finding his comedic voice, he highlights the importance of good collaborators, and shares insights on crafting his character alongside Jonathan Glatzer for "The Audacity".

Developing & Pitching Your TV Series

You have a great TV idea—now learn how to sell it!

This bundle will equip you with everything needed to transform your concept into a pitch that buyers can't refuse.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep.543 – Writing Animation for Disney with Brandon Violette