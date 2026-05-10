Amping Up Tension and Suspense to Keep Readers Turning Pages

The appeal of story is the same reason we do a lot of things we enjoy: baking or gardening or bungee jumping. It’s not just to achieve the end product, or we’d go buy a box of doughnuts or an eggplant or just stay down there on the ground. The journey is the point—those moments flailing through the air on the end of a glorified rubber band. For a few breathless moments you get to experience the thrill of uncertainty—will the soufflé rise…how big will my watermelon get…is that thing going to snap in midair? That’s why we read (or watch) stories. And the crucial tools a writer uses to create that delicious uncertainty are suspense and tension.

In this detailed exploration into these concepts, learn why a lack of tension and suspense may be what’s keeping you from that publishing contract or bestseller list, or costing you reader investment. We’ll examine how to determine whether you have enough suspense and tension in your story, along with tips for how to develop these elements so that readers are compelled to keep turning pages.

Announcing the Writer's Digest Annual Conference Keynote Speaker: Riley Sager

Riley Sager | Photo by Michael Livio

Riley Sager is the New York Times bestselling author of 10 novels, most recently With a Vengeance, Middle of the Night, and The Only One Left. Sager's writing has been praised by countless reviewers and outlets, from the New York Times, Good Morning America, Wall Street Journal, Elle, New York Magazine, People, and more. The Unknown, Sager's 10th book is due to be published on August 4, 2026. In The Unknown, he's at it again and then some, writing a supernatural-tinged page-turner while also weaving in easter eggs from all of his previous novels.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Submission

Your Story #140

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists who wrote stories based on this photo. Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article. Deadline to vote: May 29

Your Story #141

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists. Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this page. Deadline to vote: June 26

Enter Your Story #142