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Heroine of Her Own Story (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, catch up on reviews, read why human feedback is better than an AI critique, and more!

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, dive into our interview with filmmaker Chandler Levack where she discusses her two coming-of-age female-underdog centered films Mile End Kicks and Roommates, catch up on our latest film reviews, and read a friendly reminder why human feedback is better than an AI critique.

Critiquing the Critic: AI vs Human Feedback

Despite the many functions AI models can perform, a human partner remains an essential step in the development process.

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Omaha Review

A Quiet Road Trip That Breaks Your Heart One Mile at a Time

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Michael Review

The Man in the Mirror, The Myth on the Stage

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Heroine of Her Own Story: A Conversation With Mile End Kicks and Roommates Filmmaker Chandler Levack

Chandler Levack discusses how Mile End Kicks explores the underdog spirit and nostalgia of a specific generation, and her inspired approach to directing Roommates under Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison banner, and evolving as a filmmaker

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Breaking & Entering: Ripped from My Mailbag – Real Letters, Real Lessons

Real questions. Real answers. Barri Evins shares writing and networking insights from her inbox. What writers get wrong, what they get right—and why it matters.

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