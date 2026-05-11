Very Specific and Unusual Perspectives (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, read how filmmaker Olivia Newman approached adapting Shelby Van Pelt’s novel Remarkably Bright Creatures, how screenwriter Jeremy Slater adapted the fan favorite video game Mortal Kombat, and catch up on the latest film reviews.

The Long Game: A Conversation with Mortal Kombat II Writer Jeremy Slater

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater on writing characters worth fighting for, and why Mortal Kombat II is the film he has been building toward his entire career.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Two Dandy Movies (Hoppers, Project Hail Mary), A Not-So-Dandy Movie (Crime 101), And Some Dandy and Not So Dandy Television

Tom Stempel’s latest film and television show viewings, and which ones he thought were a job well done, and others that could’ve used more work in the writers’ room.

Very Specific and Unusual Perspectives: A Conversation with Remarkably Bright Creatures Filmmaker Olivia Newman

Olivia Newman shares insight into why the characters drew her in, dialing in unique perspectives, overcoming challenges by taking creative liberties to find the structure of the story, and more!

The Sheep Detectives Review

Wool, Wit, and a Whodunnit That Warms the Soul

Mortal Kombat II Review