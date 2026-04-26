How to Research Agents and Publishers Like a Pro

You have a polished manuscript or book proposal, and you’re ready to start pitching agents and publishers. But how do you figure out who to submit to? And how do you evaluate the quality of the agents and publishers you do find?

In this live webinar, you’ll learn not only how to research agents and editors using a variety of online resources, but also how to evaluate fit and reputation, so that you don’t unwittingly end up with a schmagent or a publisher that’s really a self-publishing service.

Some writers wonder whether they can hire out this work—to identify the right markets, put together their materials, and track responses. Although a handful of services can undertake this process for you, they rarely care about your work as much as you do. But there’s another significant reason to do the work yourself: it represents a marvelous learning opportunity. This work increases your familiarity with the business side of writing and publishing, which in turn leads you to make better decisions for your career.

Vote For Your Story #140!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists who wrote stories based on this photo. Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.



Listen to "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

In the February episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," managing editor Moriah Richard and senior editor Michael Woodson discussed performing reading audits and what they can do for your reading life.

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents", editor-in-chief Amy Jones is talking about the importance of reading like a writer to benefit your writing life. But what does that mean—to read like a writer? For Amy and Michael, it means doing a deep dive into reading the kinds of books they'd like to be writing, what they can learn from them, how to incorporate a writing process that encourages failure, why writers should completely reject AI, and more.

Join Us This Summer for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!