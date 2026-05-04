Aline Brosh McKenna Discusses The Devil Wears Prada 2 (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, The Devil Wears Prada 2 scribe Aline Brosh McKenna discusses her adaptation process and reuniting with the film’s beloved characters. Plus, read an interview with Hokum filmmaker Damian McCarthy, learn why procedurals are evergreen, and how film festivals can be a boost to your filmmaking career.

Style and Structure in Procedural Television

When the Good Guys win: Why we love formulaic television.

TRUE INDIE: Are Film Festivals Still Worth It?

Five solid reasons why a festival run is still important to your filmmaking career, and worth the financial investment.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

Power, Prada, and the Price of Staying Relevant

The Irish Folktale as the Foundation of Scares: Damian McCarthy Discusses Hokum

Damian McCarthy discusses Irish folklore and how that has inspired his writing, writing the script for Hokum, collaborating with Adam Scott, and his overall writing process from storyboarding to script.

Lights…Camera…Fashion! Aline Brosh McKenna Discusses The Devil Wears Prada 2

Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna discusses reuniting with the film’s beloved characters, her creative collaboration with director David Frankel, writing with intention, and her adaptation process.

Script University May 2026 Courses

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with Thinestra Co-Stars, Executive Producers and Composers Michelle and Melissa Macedo

The Macedo Sisters discuss their character’s physical and emotional transformation into a monster embodying shame and guilt, their emotional preparation and collaboration, and creating creepy Christmas jingles for the film.

The Franklin Leonard Interview: The Black List – A Look Behind the Curtain