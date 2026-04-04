Image credit: Iana Kunitsa via Getty Images

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142."

No attachments, please. Include your name and mailing address. Entries without a name or mailing address will be disqualified.

Unfortunately, we cannot respond to every entry we receive due to volume. No confirmation emails will be sent out to confirm receipt of submission. But be assured all submissions received before the entry deadline are considered carefully.