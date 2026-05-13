ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Writer's Digest May/June 2026 Cover Image
May/June 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

The Last Human Art: Why Letter Writing Still Matters

Author Ronda Beaman shares what is so human and essential about taking the time to physically write and why letter writing still matters.

Ronda Beaman
Ronda Beaman

When I began writing the letters that would become my book, A Life in Letters, I had no idea what the process would ask of me. I thought I was writing a book. Instead, I found myself expanding my emotional bandwidth—letting go of long-held resentments, offering forgiveness where I hadn’t been able to before, and, perhaps most difficult of all, taking responsibility for my own past.

(A Love Letter to the Fountain Pen.)

Writing a letter to my father—finally forgiving him for not being who I needed him to be—broke something open in me. When I read it back, I could see, between the lines, the little girl who had simply wanted her Daddy to hold her hand. She was still there. She had always been there.

An apology to the good man I divorced may have been the hardest letter I’ve ever written. To name the pain I caused, to sit with it without defense, required a kind of honesty I had long avoided.

And then there was the letter to Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys—confessing that in sixth grade I told my entire class “Help Me, Ronda” had been written for me after I met him at a party. I was 11. But a lie is a lie.

Writing more than 30 letters made me a better person. And, a more honest one.

To write a letter is to slow down—to choose a person, a memory, a feeling, and stay with it long enough to put it into words. There are no shortcuts. No delete key erasing a thought before it fully forms. No algorithm shaping what you say or how it will be received. Just you, a page, and the quiet responsibility of meaning what you write. And there are no rules. No required form. No incorrect punctuation or misplaced emotion. You can use too many exclamation marks, write in long, winding sentences, cross things out, start over, doodle in the margins. A letter doesn’t have to be eloquent. It doesn’t have to be long. It doesn’t even have to be sent. It only has to be real.

In a world built on speed and efficiency, letters are intentionally inefficient. They take time. They require attention. They ask us to be present—not only with our words, but with ourselves. And in doing so, they offer something rare: a chance to process, to reflect, to say what we often think but don’t express. A letter can organize what feels scattered. It can soften what feels unresolved. It can give shape to gratitude, closure to regret, or simply language to a moment we don’t want to lose. The act becomes less about the recipient and more about the writer’s willingness to engage honestly with their own experience.

A letter is where writing sheds performance and returns to intention. It’s where we choose a person and say something that matters—without an audience, without polish, without delay. It is one of the last embodied forms of writing we have left, asking for presence, not perfection.

We’ve been conditioned to believe writing must be polished, public, or perfect. Letter writing quietly refuses all of that. It remains one of the last truly human forms of expression—private if you want it to be, imperfect by design, and open to anyone willing to begin.

Because long after texts are deleted and messages disappear, letters remain. They hold something we are in danger of losing—the unfiltered, imperfect, deeply human act of reaching out and saying, “This mattered. You mattered.”

No algorithm can do that. Only you can.

And someone, right now, is waiting for you to write them a letter.

Check out Ronda Beaman's A Life in Letters here:

Bookshop | Amazon

(WD uses affiliate links)

Letter WritingWriting Letters
Ronda Beaman
Ronda BeamanAuthor
Dr. Ronda Beaman is an award-winning educator, bestselling author, executive coach, and nationally recognized speaker whose work centers on leadership, resilience, and creative expression. As the chief creative officer of PEAK Learning, Inc., and clinical professor of leadership at California Polytechnic University, Ronda has empowered thousands to find their voice—in the classroom, in the boardroom, and now, on the page. Named the first recipient of the National Education Association’s Art of Teaching award, she is known for her irreverent humor, raw honesty, and deep compassion. Her previous books include Little Miss Merit Badge, You’re Only Young Twice, and the bestselling My Feats in These Shoes. With A Life in Letters, Ronda invites readers to rediscover one of the last human arts: writing with intention, vulnerability, and heart. When she’s not teaching or coaching, you’ll find her writing actual letters (with stamps!), hosting workshops, or helping others find their voice through writing. She lives in San Luis Obispo, California, and online at letterdoula.com.
Related Stories
April Henry: On a Rabbit Hole Leading to a Thriller Novel
Young AdultApril Henry: On a Rabbit Hole Leading to a Thriller NovelRobert Lee Brewer
Cinematic image of a ninja-esque warrior with a spiked helmet, leather armor, and two knives connected by a chain.
Writing PromptsThe Antagonist’s POVMoriah Richard
A.N. Caudle: You Need To Build Your Community and Support System
RomanceA.N. Caudle: You Need To Build Your Community and Support SystemRobert Lee Brewer
What Is the Point of the Writing Life - by Tish Harrison Warren
Writing Habits and PracticesWhat Is the Point of the Writing Life?Tish Harrison Warren
Melinda Leigh: You Need Writer Buddies
Mystery/ThrillerMelinda Leigh: You Need Writer BuddiesRobert Lee Brewer
Soman Chainani: Let the Book Find You
Young AdultSoman Chainani: Let the Book Find YouRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest