The Last Human Art: Why Letter Writing Still Matters

When I began writing the letters that would become my book, A Life in Letters, I had no idea what the process would ask of me. I thought I was writing a book. Instead, I found myself expanding my emotional bandwidth—letting go of long-held resentments, offering forgiveness where I hadn’t been able to before, and, perhaps most difficult of all, taking responsibility for my own past.

Writing a letter to my father—finally forgiving him for not being who I needed him to be—broke something open in me. When I read it back, I could see, between the lines, the little girl who had simply wanted her Daddy to hold her hand. She was still there. She had always been there.

An apology to the good man I divorced may have been the hardest letter I’ve ever written. To name the pain I caused, to sit with it without defense, required a kind of honesty I had long avoided.

And then there was the letter to Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys—confessing that in sixth grade I told my entire class “Help Me, Ronda” had been written for me after I met him at a party. I was 11. But a lie is a lie.

Writing more than 30 letters made me a better person. And, a more honest one.

To write a letter is to slow down—to choose a person, a memory, a feeling, and stay with it long enough to put it into words. There are no shortcuts. No delete key erasing a thought before it fully forms. No algorithm shaping what you say or how it will be received. Just you, a page, and the quiet responsibility of meaning what you write. And there are no rules. No required form. No incorrect punctuation or misplaced emotion. You can use too many exclamation marks, write in long, winding sentences, cross things out, start over, doodle in the margins. A letter doesn’t have to be eloquent. It doesn’t have to be long. It doesn’t even have to be sent. It only has to be real.

In a world built on speed and efficiency, letters are intentionally inefficient. They take time. They require attention. They ask us to be present—not only with our words, but with ourselves. And in doing so, they offer something rare: a chance to process, to reflect, to say what we often think but don’t express. A letter can organize what feels scattered. It can soften what feels unresolved. It can give shape to gratitude, closure to regret, or simply language to a moment we don’t want to lose. The act becomes less about the recipient and more about the writer’s willingness to engage honestly with their own experience.

A letter is where writing sheds performance and returns to intention. It’s where we choose a person and say something that matters—without an audience, without polish, without delay. It is one of the last embodied forms of writing we have left, asking for presence, not perfection.

We’ve been conditioned to believe writing must be polished, public, or perfect. Letter writing quietly refuses all of that. It remains one of the last truly human forms of expression—private if you want it to be, imperfect by design, and open to anyone willing to begin.

Because long after texts are deleted and messages disappear, letters remain. They hold something we are in danger of losing—the unfiltered, imperfect, deeply human act of reaching out and saying, “This mattered. You mattered.”

No algorithm can do that. Only you can.

And someone, right now, is waiting for you to write them a letter.

Check out Ronda Beaman's A Life in Letters here: