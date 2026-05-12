A.N. Caudle: You Need To Build Your Community and Support System

A.N. Caudle has a history in engineering with a degree in Organizational leadership (and to make her even nerdier, she went to space camp). After spending over a decade pouring over architectural schematics she was hit with the idea for a story that demanded (yes, demanded) to be told. What was supposed to be one singular book, turned into a series (did not see that coming), and much more, going far beyond anything she couldn’t have imagined. Caudle lives in Arkansas with her husband, two sons, and a menagerie of pets. Follow her on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

A.N. Caudle

In this interview, A.N. discusses how the characters demanded their stories be told in her romantasy novel, Worthy of Fate, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: A.N. Caudle

Literary agent: Emily Forney

Book title: Worthy of Fate

Publisher: Ace; Berkley; Penguin Random House

Release date: May 12, 2026

Genre/category: Fantasy Romance

Previous titles: Hunted by the Demon’s Vow

Elevator pitch: A magical fae who is marked by the Gods and forced to partake in a Trial, Kya must battle against fate itself, but the trial is only the beginning, as unbeknownst to her, her mate awaits her in the shadows. Worthy of Fate is the first book in a new adult, dark fantasy romance series with an intriguing magic system, dark forces, Spirits, and forbidden fated mates.

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What prompted you to write this book?

The characters. They demanded that their story be told and wouldn’t let me rest until I had. The true start was Odarum, a winged horse in the story, and from there the entire world unfolded.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

From the first time I placed my fingers on the keyboard to when Worthy of Fate was released was about 10 months. That’s fast, but I was able to draft this story quickly, then jump right into edits, which is arguably the longest and most extensive part of the publishing process. From my outline to the finished product, the story drastically changed! It’s almost unrecognizable. Between critique, alpha, developmental, beta, and line edits, the story as a whole transforms from just words on a page into a fully fleshed-out book.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Everything is a learning experience, and every book is different. This title was originally independently published, so switching from indie to traditional publishing is completely new. I think what surprised me the most was the hype from my readers in making this change. Everyone has been so supportive, more than I ever expected!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Oh, for sure. I had no idea the amount of dedication it takes to make a story worth reading, or the amount of editing that goes into writing a book. It’s a grueling process that takes a lot of commitment and time, but if you are devoted to making a good story, it’s worth it.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Simply put, connection. I hope that readers will resonate with some of the realistic struggles that my characters have and how they approach them. Everyone has struggles, and my characters are no different. Some have trust issues, some teeter on the edge of right and wrong, and some are much greater.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?