Why Readers Are Gravitating Toward Sun-Drenched Thrillers and Darker Beach Reads

“There can be no light without darkness, no beauty without its shadow.” The Taoists understood that, through their principle of yin and yang, as well as many other ancient philosophies. We writers instinctively recognize it too: that loveliness and dread aren't opposites so much as bedfellows—and that this delicious tension has lived at the heart of literature for centuries.

In fact, it’s what’s driving one of the most interesting phenomena in fiction right now. The sun-drenched thriller. The darker beach read. The Mediterranean noir. Whatever you call it, readers are gravitating towards them in droves. From modern bestsellers like Lucy Clarke and Alex Michaelides to the ever-popular classics, such as Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley, the bestseller lists are full of thrillers set in places equally soaked with menace and sunshine.

But what is it about these stories that readers find so irresistible?

Paradise with teeth

People talk a lot about the “hook” of a story, such as a clever inciting incident or an unusual protagonist. But something that can be just as important is the very nature of the story, its shape and setting. For a psychological thriller set in a sinister paradise, that very contradiction—what psychologists call “cognitive dissonance”—is a large part of the hook that pulls readers in.

That’s certainly what drew me to write my destination thriller set in Crete, where the island’s wild and rugged beauty, its remote fishing villages with whitewashed tavernas overlooking dazzling blue seas, could just as easily play host to death and deception. There’s an eternal fascination with beautiful places having dark underbellies. Perhaps this plays on something deeply human: the uneasy knowledge that perfection is usually a mask.

There’s a wonderful practical benefit too for a writer in a genre whose lifeblood is twists and misdirection. An idyllic setting easily lulls readers into a sense of security. Everyone expects trouble in a dark alley; it’s harder to maintain that same wariness on a sun-drenched terrace overlooking the Aegean sea. So when the danger arrives, it lands with all the more impact. The more gorgeous the backdrop, the more jarring the betrayal.

The oldest trick in the Gothic playbook

Despite what you may think—and what modern writing advice often teaches us—many readers want “atmosphere” as much as pace and plot. The appeal isn’t just in finding “What happens next?” or turning the pages as fast as possible, but in the sensory pleasure of immersive experience. This was something that the Gothic tradition understood well and embraced heartily.

Even today, the best summer thrillers are the ones that understand “place” isn't just where the story happens—it's part of the story happening. We might not have the haunted houses, gloomy skies, and isolated, windy moors anymore but that doesn’t mean that a sun-drenched Gothic atmosphere can’t be just as powerful. In fact, that heady mix of sinister unease and lush beauty can be even more seductive and even more likely to linger in the reader’s memory, long after reaching “The End.”

The pendulum swings south

When it comes to “atmospheric reads,” it has to be said that for the best part of the last two decades, Scandinavian crime fiction has owned that end of the thriller market. Stieg Larsson, Jo Nesbø, Henning Mankell… they catered to readers who craved psychological depth and a strong sense of place with the frozen landscapes and grey skies of Nordic noir.

But something may be shifting now. And the Mediterranean is certainly no stranger to crime. In fact, you could say that it has an even greater claim to darkness, with its history of conflict and treachery, from the Bible stories and Greek epics to the modern Mafia movies… this is a region where murder and betrayal have long played out under the blazing sun. So when you set a thriller in Crete or Sicily or the south of France, you're not simply choosing a pretty location. You're placing your story in a landscape where people have been keeping dangerous secrets for 3,000 years.

A story for our times

We are all hostages of the zeitgeist, whether we like to believe it or not. Our fascinations, our obsessions are the sum of our experiences, the preoccupations of the age we live in. And there can’t have been a greater ordeal in recent times than the Covid pandemic, which confined so many of us to the home, to the familiar and the mundane. With our release came a huge hunger for travel, for lush experiences in beautiful, faraway places, and for all the sensory pleasure we had been deprived of.

Reading tastes are a mirror of this. After all, we all know there is nothing like traveling through the pages of a book… and the sun-drenched thriller delivers an armchair vacation filled with high stakes and postcard scenery, for the price of an ebook or paperback rather than a flight to Athens.

Shows like The White Lotus also capitalized on this, selling the intrigue of beautiful people behaving dreadfully in beautiful places to a vast mainstream audience who lapped it up with relish. The show didn't invent the sun-drenched thriller, but it primed an enormous readership—something you can see in the "books for White Lotus fans" lists now curated on every major platform.

And then there’s the shift in the concept of the "beach read" itself. Many years ago it might have implied something light and undemanding, the literary equivalent of a gin and tonic by the pool. But now, it often encompasses psychological suspense, toxic relationships and moral ambiguity—darker themes that you wouldn’t have expected readers to want to pack in their beach bag and yet now often seem the perfect vacation companions!

Writing secrets without shadows

But what does this all mean for those of us who want to write darker beach reads? Why should we care about why readers are drawn to such stories? Because when it comes to improving your writing, it isn’t always about learning prescriptive technique. Understanding the “why” behind a reader response is often far more useful. You’ll make better craft decisions instinctively than if you were just instructed to: “Make your setting do double duty.” You’re learning the thinking behind the craft rather than just the mechanics.

On a practical level, there are some interesting challenges when creating a sun-drenched thriller, which can really hone your writing chops. Perhaps most immediate is that the gorgeous but deadly setting, which provides such an intriguing hook, also means that you can’t fall back on the usual plot devices and narrative clichés to create suspense.

This can be very rewarding, though: When there are no dark corners to speak of, you have to find other ways to hide secrets. When you can’t rely on the obvious threat of a ticking bomb or the overt menace of a creepy, gritty setting, you’re forced to get creative to hold readers’ attention and seed unease. In fact, you could say that by its very nature, this is a genre that encourages us to “show not tell”—that Holy Grail of good writing—and to create stories that are not only wonderful for readers to experience but for us to live in as we write them into being.

Check out H.Y. Hanna's The Taverna at the Edge of Night here: