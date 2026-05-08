Kasey Iris: I Didn’t Expect This Story To Be a Reflection of My Younger Self

Kasey Iris is a Filipino American author/illustrator born in Hong Kong and raised near Chicago, Illinois. She runs on caffeine at 5:00 a.m., pets strangers’ dogs, and finishes her day cozying up to a good thriller next to her artificial plants. Follow her on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

Kasey Iris | Photo Courtesy of IDW Publishing

In this interview, Kasey discusses thinking of the writing process as journaling when writing her debut graphic novel, Ghoul, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Kasey Iris

Book title: Ghoul

Publisher: IDW Publishing/Top Shelf Productions

Release date: May 5, 2026

Genre/category: YA

Elevator pitch: This graphic novel about a lonely FilipinoAmerican teen and her ghoulish companion puts a spooky twist on the imaginary friend. Just when Lyn needs a friend the most, a monstrous cartoon ghoul climbs out of the pages of a comic book and into her life! The bizarre duo will soon discover just how many secrets lie within the walls of Forest Court Apartments.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I had an idea of creating a book surrounding Ghoul, a character I made for a school project, and I wanted to show an unlikely friendship between him and a young girl in our real world. I didn’t expect to seriously write Ghoul so soon until my then-teacher and friend, Doug (Klauba), encouraged me to start right away. I didn’t feel talented or ready enough (I still don’t! I have a lot more to learn), but I’m glad I pushed through because who knows when or even if I would’ve ever written Ghoul on my own accord!

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The initial idea of Ghoul started in 2020, a little bit before the start of the pandemic. I completed the book in 2025, a year before its publication.

In the beginning, I honestly had too many ideas for the book. It was all over the place. The thought of my first graphic novel overwhelmed me, and I thought of ways I could make it “groundbreaking.” It needed to be dark, speak on social and political issues, be more fantastical and adventurous; it needed more cultural contexts because it “wasn’t Filipino enough”… I was pushing and pulling, trying too hard.

But like everyone else, when the pandemic and lockdown hit, it really forced me to slow down and self-reflect. I was able to take the time to think of my past, flaws, fears, hopes, relationships, etc. All of that shaped the final book. The more I was honest with myself and stopped thinking of audience expectations, I then used Ghoul as a journal—a creative outlet. The truth of the story came through more easily.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

After having spoken to creatives who have self-published their comics, I realized it really is a whole other job within itself. I didn’t have the knowledge nor the time to figure out that side of things, so I sought out an established publisher to handle Ghoul—one that can distribute it nationally, maybe even globally. I don’t have an agent, and I have no experience with publishers, so I did an online search on who had open submissions for graphic novels/comics. Top Shelf was the second company I applied to. I read that it takes a while to hear back from publishers, so I was shocked when Chris Staros replied right away. And ever since then, he has been very attentive and involved in the whole process. You could just tell he’s a pro and also has a lot of heart for this industry and the creatives.

I learned that there is a whole team behind a publishing house who handled so many parts of the process that I haven’t thought of before—from editing, design, personal relations, printing, events, etc. It is definitely eye-opening and made me appreciate the people who work behind the scenes in the industry.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was surprised at the “aha!” moments of the story coming together. It took more than a year to piece together parts I knew that had to be included. I watched a lot of my favorite films and read books I enjoyed growing up to really take in the things I love about them. I had quickly jotted down ideas on the Notes app on my phone, receipt paper, napkins … and when I went home, I made a story chart and timeline to organize it more coherently. I had fun writing the script as much as drawing it out.

I also didn’t expect this story to be a reflection of my younger self. It wasn’t planned and I was even against the comparison my friends made between me and Lyn (the main female character) during the initial sketches. But then I leaned into it, into the era of the early 2000s, the pop-punk influences, the town I grew up in, my neighbors—all of it.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope they enjoy the journey and find parts they could relate to. I know it’s kind of challenging to read since I handwrote the words and drew it in a way that’s not in a conventional comic format, but I hope that they can appreciate and read between that to see the heart of the story. May it bring hope especially to those who are struggling and feeling lonely.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?