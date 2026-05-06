The Art of the Author’s Note: Honesty, Magic, and Everything You Don’t Put in the Novel

For most authors writing a novel, the words “the end” are the last words on the page. But when it comes to historical fiction, there are good reasons to keep writing.

As the authors of numerous novels about women in history, including America’s First Daughter, My Dear Hamilton, and our forthcoming A Founding Mother, we always include an author’s note at the back of the book to explain our choices and changes to the historical record. Some might view the author’s note as an arduous academic exercise, possibly superfluous, that is to be dreaded. But we view it as both an art and an opportunity.

In fact, we both look forward to writing our author’s notes as if they are one last juicy dramatic scene. Because though an author’s note is not part of the narrative, we would argue that it’s an integral part of the story that enriches the experience for our readers—and our readers’ feedback tells us that they agree.

There are compelling reasons to include an author’s note—foremost amongst them is that you’re keeping faith with your reader. By explaining what really happened and what had to be changed for the purposes of the narrative—and there is always something that needed to be dramatized or speculated about, otherwise you’re writing nonfiction—you give reassurance to readers that you’re not trying to hoodwink them. They can largely trust in the history as you’ve presented it. And all good historical fiction writers need that trust.

Because without it, the magic falls to pieces.

What magic, you may ask? The immersive magic of historical fiction, using mere words (and a lot of research, so much research, probably more research than you actually needed) to rebuild a time and place that no longer exists. To bring a world alive and plunge your reader into it. A spell you cast that allows readers to travel through time. That’s some serious wizardry.

But the spell can break if the reader thinks you don’t know what you’re talking about. There are a lot of things that can pull a reader out of a story, and for historical fiction authors, questions about accuracy are probably at the top. The author’s note is your opportunity to demonstrate your command of the subject matter. To cite your sources and explain that the craziest things in your novel are true—because history so often provides what no author could or would ever dare to make up. It’s also a place to own up to the liberties you’ve taken. There’s no reason to be coy.

As magical as historical fiction can be, readers love to peek behind the curtain! Like getting to go behind the velvet ropes in your favorite historical house to explore the parts that aren’t open to the public, your author’s note gives readers the opportunity to understand your process. You can offer them fun facts you left out of the book, explain your reasoning in making certain authorial decisions, add context to the story that they might not have taken from your prose, and share tidbits of scenes you deleted and darlings you killed. It pulls them into your process and personality so that they can root for you, even if they disagree with your interpretation.

In all these ways, great authors' notes supplement the novel. They keep your readers talking, give them great fodder for book club discussions and debates with friends, and even inspire them to investigate more about the past on their own.

But not all authors’ notes are great. Some are train wrecks. So here’s how to keep yours from going off the rails. For one thing, while you should feel free to explain the liberties you took in your novel, you shouldn’t apologize for them. The liberties are part of the art form; every historical author will draw his or her line in the sand about accuracy, and the readers who draw the same lines are your readers. Just be honest, make your case, and point them in the direction of where they can learn more.

Another thing to avoid in writing an author’s note is trying to explain away plot holes. If you’ve got plot holes, go fill them. The note from the author isn’t going to paper over your literary sins. And for the love of all that is holy, don’t use this space to ramble on like a dry academic. Nobody wants to feel like they’re slogging through dizzying microfiche with you. Your job as a novelist is still to entertain.

Which is why—if you can make your author’s note another story—definitely do. If your research was a saga with twists and turns and 11th-hour surprises that changed how you approached everything, take the reader along for the ride. Your author’s note is your last chance to give readers a sense of how much they’ve learned from your book. To make them feel smarter for having picked it up. The job of a historical novel is to make readers feel something about history. So keep the good feelings going. Use your author’s note to tie everything up in a nice bow, to send the reader away with a feeling of accomplishment and satisfaction, but also a desire to learn more.

And, while you’re at it, don’t forget about the business side of the equation. An author’s note is also where you can invite readers to keep in touch, sign up for your newsletter, and visit your website where they can learn more, read deleted scenes, and get more books like the one they just read! Speaking of, don’t forget to visit ours at DrayKamoie.com!

Check out Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie's A Founding Mother here: