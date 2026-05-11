ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Writer's Digest May/June 2026 Cover Image
May/June 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Melinda Leigh: You Need Writer Buddies

In this interview, author Melinda Leigh discusses wanting to dive deeper into a previously written character with her new thriller, You Can Tell Me.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Melinda Leigh is the #1 Amazon Charts and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of Echo Road, the She Can series, the Midnight series, the Scarlet Falls series, the Morgan Dane series, the Bree Taggert series, the Olivia Cruz series, and numerous short stories, as well as the Rogue series novellas and the Widow’s Island series novellas. Melinda has garnered numerous writing awards, earned two RITA nominations, and been an International Thriller Award nominee for Best First Novel. She also holds a second-degree black belt in Kenpo karate and has taught women’s self-defense. Melinda lives in a messy house with her family and a small herd of rescue pets. For more information, visit MelindaLeigh.com, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Melinda Leigh | Photo by Jared Gruenwald Photography

In this interview, Melinda discusses wanting to dive deeper into a previously written character with her new thriller, You Can Tell Me, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Melinda Leigh
Literary agent: Jill Marsal, Marsal Lyon Literary Agency
Book title: You Can Tell Me
Publisher: Montlake
Release date: May 12, 2026
Genre/category: Thriller
Previous titles: 40+, most recently Beyond Her Reach, book 10 in the Bree Taggert Series
Elevator pitch: When a podcaster friend mysteriously disappears, true crime writer Olivia Cruz is drawn into her friend’s darkest and deadliest secrets.

Bookshop | Amazon
[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve wanted to explore true crime writer Olivia Cruz’s character since I first created her in 2018 in What I’ve Done. She played a larger role in the final book of the Morgan Dane Series, Save Your Breath, butI felt she had too much potential to let her go. She’d bold, resourceful, and wicked smart. I decided to give her some books of her own.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I write a book in about five months. The first month is mostly thinking, then I settle in with a few ideas and start typing. I’m not a plotter. I prefer the story to evolve as I write, but I do start with a few plot points for the mystery and notes on character development. Since I don’t outline in detail, I don’t have a set idea to change. I let the process unfold organically. My covers are usually done before I even begin writing. After I turn in the book, the actual book production process takes about 10 months with multiple rounds of edits and proofreading.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The hardest thing about starting a new series from a publication standpoint is finding the cover concept. A book series needs to have a recognizable style so readers can differentiate between series. That said, the new series should also represent my brand and reflect the genre. It’s a delicate balance. I’m grateful that I have a fabulous publisher that works hard to make sure we’ve pinpointed the right look for the series.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I’m working on book 11 in my Bree Taggert Series, so it’s been a while since I’ve needed to find a character’s voice or develop new personality traits. This made the writing process a little slower than usual. I know Bree well and I’m very comfortable in her point-of-view. Olivia and I needed to spend some page time together before we established a comfortable relationship. 

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Entertainment, enjoyment, and a surprise or two. They should close the book feeling satisfied. The characters resonated with them. Justice was served. I like to think of a book as a mini vacation that can take readers on a journey without leaving home.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Find a community of writers at the same stage of the process that you are in. Join a writing organization or two, meet up for lunch to talk craft and business, message each other when you get good and/or bad news. Your family and friends love you, but they can’t understand what it’s like to be a writer. You need writer buddies!

Author SpotlightAuthor Spotlight SeriesAuthor SpotlightsThriller NovelWriter's Digest Author Spotlight
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Why Readers Are Gravitating Toward Sun-Drenched Thrillers and Darker Beach Reads, by H.Y. Hanna
Mystery/ThrillerWhy Readers Are Gravitating Toward Sun-Drenched Thrillers and Darker Beach ReadsH.Y. Hanna
Soman Chainani: Let the Book Find You
Young AdultSoman Chainani: Let the Book Find YouRobert Lee Brewer
The Power of the Gutters: What Happens Between Panels (and What Writers Can Learn From It), by A. David Lewis
Comics and Graphic NovelsThe Power of the Gutters: What Happens Between Panels (and What Writers Can Learn From It)A. David Lewis
Media-Savvy Author: Don’t Be a Snob When It Comes to Media
Get PublishedMedia-Savvy Author: Don’t Be a Snob When It Comes to MediaPaula Rizzo
The Problem With Pity When Writing Characters With Specific Conditions, by Martha Conway
CharacterThe Problem With Pity: 4 Rules for Writing Characters With Specific ConditionsMartha Conway
Kasey Iris: I Didn’t Expect This Story To Be a Reflection of My Younger Self
Comics and Graphic NovelsKasey Iris: I Didn’t Expect This Story To Be a Reflection of My Younger SelfRobert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest