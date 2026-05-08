Media-Savvy Author: Don’t Be a Snob When It Comes to Media

Most people probably wouldn’t admit to being a media snob. But … I see it all the time as a media trainer. People want to be on “Good Morning America” or “Today.” Local news? Not so much.

But smaller platforms and alternative or new forms of media have a lot going for them too. I know this from experience. I was a producer back when web-hosted video was the newfangled thing.

When I first started working at Fox News Channel in New York City back in 2008, the idea of producing video just for the internet was new across the board. It was new to me as a producer and new to the experts I was booking. But I had a feeling we were onto something.

My job was working for the dot com, not directly for the television channel. Everything we produced would be given to TV to run if they wanted, not the other way around. When I tried booking guests for our segments, I sometimes got pushback: “Wait, this isn’t going to be on TV?”

I heard this over and over from authors and experts who I wanted to book. No one really understood the power of the internet back then. Now we know it’s actually so much better to have your segment run on the web, because then it lives forever, and it can be shared over and over again.

But at the time, live TV was what people were most interested in. There were a few experts who even turned down a big media opportunity. They wanted live TV or nothing.

But other people said yes to taping interview segments for the web. And those were the people who actually got in front of viewers. Those experts sold books and grew their following. All because they weren’t snobs!

In my work with experts, authors, and entrepreneurs on media training and strategy, I always tell them, “Don’t be a snob!” It’s one of my key principles. Don’t turn your nose up at a media opportunity, because you never know where it will lead.

Now, in 2026, everyone gets the value of having a segment live on the internet. Online video means your work can be shared and your platform boosted.

The media landscape is different than it was in 2008. Now people are not likely to turn down an online appearance because it’s not TV, but there are other platforms I see experts being snobbish about. If you’re an author, it’s worth thinking about what opportunities are now being devalued the way internet segments used to be.

Here are some ways you can say yes to more media opportunities by not being a snob.

1. Don’t be a snob about podcasts.

Just like web-hosted video back in the day, podcasts are a newer form of media. They get a lot of buzz—and for good reason. Forbes reported that 100 million Americans listen to podcasts in 2024, so the numbers are likely even higher today.

Whether you’re pitching a podcast with 100 subscribers or one million, they are a huge benefit to getting in your listener’s ears. You never know where that episode will go or who might share it.

2. Don’t be a snob about local media.

I often hear people say that they think the audience for local TV or radio is too small for the appearance to matter.

But remember, any kind of opportunity to speak on your work and connect with your audience is important. This is especially true when you’re first starting out establishing yourself as an expert and author.

It doesn’t matter if 10 or 10,000 people see it—always say yes. You get valuable practice and your credibility is boosted. Plus, you never know where those local television or radio producers will end up. They will remember you and take you with them to their next big gig!

3. Don’t be a snob when it comes to “making your own media” by creating your own videos, livestream show, or podcast.

You don’t have to rely on traditional media to be your platform anymore. Everyone can now produce content and have an editorial calendar.

When I launched my livestreaming show, “Inside Scoop,” six years ago, I wanted to create a place where I could bring experts on to talk about topics I found interesting like media and productivity. So, I made a platform for myself and it’s still going strong!

Don’t underestimate the power of producing your own content. You can use that content to pitch other kinds of media. It’s not only a way to connect with your audience—it begets even more media. You can use your content to create pitches. Yep, you can turn any podcast, blog post, or video into a media pitch.

And creating your own media helps traditional media find you. Where do you think producers and editors are looking for guests? In the media, of course—whether that’s a blog, a podcast, or a YouTube show. In fact, many producers will search for ideas or articles online, so an easily searchable web article could get you more exposure than a TV spot.

4. Don’t be a snob about creating new content all the time.

You don’t need to reinvent the wheel. You just have to find creative ways of repurposing your content to make it fresh and engaging for your audience. It’s that simple. And it can cut down on the guesswork and fill in your content calendar at the same time.

This is one of the best ways to simplify your content strategy. Blog posts can be repurposed into videos, and vice versa. Podcasts can be released as audio and video. That can then turn into social media content.

This doesn’t just make it easier on you, it also helps your audience connect with your content on their favorite platform. Some people love video, while other people find it easier to catch up with podcasts. Repurposing your content across various media makes it more accessible.

5. Don’t be a snob because someone might need to hear your message.

I learned this from one of my favorite guest experts of all time. His name is Chris Kilham, and he’s better known as The Medicine Hunter. He is fascinating and travels all over the world looking for medicinal plants and remedies. We did tons of segments together over the years. And he would do any media that came his way, big or small. I asked him why, and he said you never know who might be watching and need the information.

So, when you’re doubting yourself, think about reaching just one person who could use what you have to offer.

The key is broadening your view of what kind of media is worthwhile. Podcasts, local media, and even your own platforms are all valuable ways to generate media interest.