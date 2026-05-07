10 Content Types to Build Your Author Presence on LinkedIn

Embracing your author identity on LinkedIn is one thing. Staying active and intentional with your content is another.

Here’s the thing: LinkedIn has been around for more than 20 years … and most people still aren’t using it to its full potential.

As an author, posting content on LinkedIn keeps you top of mind, while building your presence. It is a key part of your author platform. If someone is looking to book you for an event, retain you to speak or consult, or work with you as an agent or publisher, they need to know you are as invested in spreading your message as they are.

By the way, LinkedIn is not just for subject-matter experts in the nonfiction realm. This strategy also works for fiction authors. If you write fiction, your genre/sub-genre/world-building/love of writing and storytelling, events, and resources are also worth sharing. You just need to be a little creative with your approach. And you are a writer, so …

Here are 10 types of content to post on LinkedIn

1. Updates. Share what you’re working on, thinking about, or learning. These don’t have to be big announcements; small, consistent posts keep you visible.

Share what you’re working on, thinking about, or learning. These don’t have to be big announcements; small, consistent posts keep you visible. 2. Links. Mix up your content with articles and blog posts from others—be sure to tag them! Lead into it with a key takeaway, insight, or opinion; add an image, if you can; and then guide whoever’s reading it to the link, which you will share in the comments.

Mix up your content with articles and blog posts from others—be sure to tag them! Lead into it with a key takeaway, insight, or opinion; add an image, if you can; and then guide whoever’s reading it to the link, which you will share in the comments. 3. Images. Upload photos from events, behind the scenes, or your writing life. Adding a personal layer to the content you post makes you more relatable.

Upload photos from events, behind the scenes, or your writing life. Adding a personal layer to the content you post makes you more relatable. 4. Polls. Polls are a great way to gather insight and test ideas. Ask thoughtful questions; it will spark engagement and conversation.

Polls are a great way to gather insight and test ideas. Ask thoughtful questions; it will spark engagement and conversation. 5. Long-Form Articles and Uploads. Go deeper into your expertise by sharing longer content: expand on your core ideas, write show notes that go with an embedded podcast, share a top 10 list for something. This is where your voice can really come through.

6. Newsletters. LinkedIn is one of the easiest ways to start a newsletter. And, as an author, you need that direct line of communication to your audience. Go into “Write article,” click “Manage,” and “Create newsletter.” Then write a new edition each month. The best part: When you start a newsletter, LinkedIn automatically invites your followers to subscribe. You now have an email list to include in the author platform section of your query or book proposal.

LinkedIn is one of the easiest ways to start a newsletter. And, as an author, you need that direct line of communication to your audience. Go into “Write article,” click “Manage,” and “Create newsletter.” Then write a new edition each month. The best part: When you start a newsletter, LinkedIn automatically invites your followers to subscribe. You now have an email list to include in the author platform section of your query or book proposal. 7. Uploaded Videos. Video builds connection faster than almost any other format. Try 30- to 90-second videos for quick insights and create 2- to 3-minute videos when you want to do a demo or go deeper.

Video builds connection faster than almost any other format. Try 30- to 90-second videos for quick insights and create 2- to 3-minute videos when you want to do a demo or go deeper. 8. Live Videos. Live video creates immediacy and authenticity. Show up in real time to teach, answer questions, or interview another authority. You can also create an ongoing live show—like GoalChat—that doubles as a podcast. Prescheduled live shows also show up as events in your feed.

Live video creates immediacy and authenticity. Show up in real time to teach, answer questions, or interview another authority. You can also create an ongoing live show—like GoalChat—that doubles as a podcast. Prescheduled live shows also show up as events in your feed. 9. Events. If you are hosting an event—on or off LinkedIn—create a post and invite your connections to attend. It’s great for visibility, while showing you, the event host, as leading the conversations in your niche.

If you are hosting an event—on or off LinkedIn—create a post and invite your connections to attend. It’s great for visibility, while showing you, the event host, as leading the conversations in your niche. 10. Reshares of Other’s Content. On LinkedIn, you are presenting yourself a resource for those interested in your topic. Sometimes the knowledge you share is your own; other times, you are the conduit for information from other thought leaders. When you share others’ content, add your perspective and then tag them when you post (see #2).

Bonus: Keep an eye on the comments to reply and continue the conversation.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind, consistency matters more than volume. Start with posting 2 to 3 times a week and go from there.

Also, it’s fine to post promotions your book, your services, your paid events—but it needs to be a small part of the mix. Think 80% value, 20% promotions. Even better, tie a promo post into content. For instance, share three tips from your book … which happens to be on sale. Or a photo of you speaking at an event with a subtle line at the end on how to book you.