8 Tips on How to Savor Creative Adventures

Fifteen years ago, when my son was little, I felt overwhelmed with looming book deadlines, lesson plans, a house renovation, and chronic migraines. I was flailing to find the time and mindset to tap into my creativity. How could I be so miserable when I was living my dream of being an author and mother?

Most of us writers are far happier when we take a daily dip into the creative flow. But life can get in the way, making our creative endeavors feel impossible. And the less we create, the worse we feel.

I realized back then: Something had to change. So I learned more about the creative process. I began to frame authorhood as an adventure. I explored how to re-immerse myself in the flow.

For many years, through massive changes in the industry, this approach has helped me thrive as I’ve written 13 books for all ages. I’ve worked with Big Five publishers and small ones, gotten tiny advances and six-figure ones, received awards along with rejections. Now, I understand in my bones: No matter where we are on our writing journey, this is it. Every moment of it. It’s about the process, not the destination.

Over the years, I’ve gathered strategies for cultivating creativity, inspired by conversations with my author friends, graduate students, and mentees—along with books, videos, and podcasts. Last year, I was incredibly busy promoting my debut adult novel, The Alchemy of Flowers, while working on a tight deadline for my next one, The River Muse. But I was determined to savor the adventure. The book’s theme helped keep me on track. It’s a modern-day fairytale about a woman who reconnects with her lost creativity in a magical French village.

Here are the tools that made me delight in writing this book.

1) Self-talk

I do a lot of intentional self-talk in my head and my journal. Of course, I allow for some raw venting as needed, but I’ve rewired any tendencies to wallow in despair. “I failed” becomes “I learned something.” “My poor brain can’t handle this” becomes “I’m making new neural connections.” “Everyone’s rejecting me” becomes “It’s okay, this is part of the package.”

When my creative self feels fear (procrastination, writer’s block, avoidance), I speak to her with tenderness, as if to a small child or pet. When my mind shames or blames me, I calmly observe this pattern. Then I gently redirect the pathway to a loving place through reassuring self-talk. This has taken practice—and it works!

2) Simple rewards

Two words: Sticker chart. (Or whatever form that takes for you!) Don’t underestimate the power of tiny dopamine hits. I aim to touch base with my manuscript every morning. If I read over a recent chapter for 10 minutes, I get a cute little sticker. If I do two hours of solid writing, I get a big, fancy sticker. Either way, I get a sticker! For me, consistency and commitment are key. Being gentle with myself gets me there. The River Muse is infused with a sense of magic, wonder, and whimsy—and honestly? Every sticker helped make that happen!

3) Make it easy

Writing a book can be broken down into fun, super-easy, daily rituals. Truly, it can! When I read James Clear’s Atomic Habits, I realized I’d already discovered many of his research-supported strategies. By forming simple-to-follow habits, we can end up writing an entire book, while delighting in the process.

Here’s what it looks like for me: Step one is opening my manuscript on my computer. That’s it. I can get a cute sticker for that act alone. I make it ridiculously easy to feel successful. And once I trick myself into sliding past the resistance, I almost always find I’ve slipped into the creative flow. After six months, and hundreds of stickers, The River Muse was born.

4) Time tricks

Yes, a lot of the creative process is about tricking your brain. For me, an hourglass and analog timer are essential tools. On days when I’m feeling resistance, fear, or just blah-ness, I flip my 30-minute hourglass and say, Okay, Laura, just spew out anything until the sand runs out. Of course, I almost always get into the flow and forget about the sand altogether. I also have an analog kitchen timer to set for different amounts of time. Note that I never use my phone timer—I keep my phone in a different room to reduce distractions.

5) Make it joyful

Clustering pleasurable things can reinforce rituals. Creativity is easier when it’s a habit sandwiched between things you like. I wake up before dawn, make tea, light a candle, put on music, then work on my book. Afterward, I take a relaxing shower and walk along the river near my home. It’s no accident that The River Muse features a musical, magical river that encourages my protagonist to connect with her creativity. Look at what brings you joy, and interweave it with your writing habit.

6) Let go of perfectionism

Perfectionism is the enemy of creativity. I only find it useful in the editing and page-proofing stages. Have refrains ready when your mind goes there. “Done is better than perfect” is my favorite. I remind myself that I’ve got plenty of revisions ahead to make the book better. You might post your own refrain in your writing area. I do!

7) Journal

I always journal about my book in progress as I’m writing it. I reflect on my feelings about the story and the challenges I’m encountering. I start my morning writing sessions with some quick journaling that organically leads into book-writing.

Here’s a favorite journal prompt: Ask your wise, future self for advice. Maybe you ask how to manage fears, or how to solve a particular issue in your manuscript. Listen to what she says and write it down. You might end up writing an entire conversation—just go with it!

Here are favorite “list” prompts: List the things that are going right with your writing. List the supports and resources you have. List what you love about your project. List reasons why your book needs to be in the world. Don’t hold back!

8) Celebrate little goals

Post small, medium, and big goals in your writing space. Celebrate every tiny victory. Remember, even opening your document is a win. As my release party for The River Muse approaches, I feel grateful that I celebrated every draft along the way—they were just as important.

Final thoughts

In The Writing Life, Annie Dillard writes, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.” Why not set ourselves up for days and lives brimming with creative joy?

Now, go forth and find some really cute stickers…

Check out Laura Resau's The River Muse here: