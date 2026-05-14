ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Writer's Digest May/June 2026 Cover Image
May/June 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Breaking Out: Eleanor Shearer

WD reconnected with former Breaking In author Eleanor Shearer to discuss her latest release, Fireflies in Winter, and what she’s learned since releasing her debut novel.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Shearer image credit: Lucinda Douglas-Menzies

WD uses affiliate links.

We first connected with Nikki May during her debut novel's publication and featured her in our January/February 2023 issue's Breaking In column. Now that her next publication has hit shelves, we're reconnecting with her for a quick Q&A.

What was the time frame for writing this latest book?

Almost three years from first having the idea to the book coming out.

When I sold my debut, River Sing Me Home, in 2021, I was already working on another project. But around when the debut came out, I realized that new project wasn’t quite the right fit as a follow up. It’s an idea I’m really passionate about, following one of the heroes of the Haitian Revolution, but it felt like a bit of a jump from River Sing Me Home, so I went back to the drawing board, and soon settled on the idea for Fireflies in Winter.

It was well-timed, as I was able to combine a trip to New York for the first book’s publication with going on to Nova Scotia for research. 

Bookshop; Amazon

Has your perspective on the publication process changed since your debut was published?

The process of publishing a second book under contract is very different than working on a debut, which you’re likely to be writing all on your own. Suddenly you have an agent and an editor (or in my case, two, as both my U.K. and U.S. editors were very involved), which is great in terms of bouncing ideas around, but can be an adjustment if you’re used to working very independently.

I also think I’ve learned a lot more about relinquishing control. I keep joking with friends that Fireflies is like my second child. River Sing Me Home is the classic first child overachiever, and I was so nervous about so much of the publication process, setting myself so many goals that ultimately weren’t mine to meet (like hitting particular lists or being reviewed in particular places). With the second book, I felt much more zen. I felt like it went out into the world and it then wasn’t my business what it got up to. I’m proud of it but I’m much more able to let it stand on its own, without needing my pride validated by any external metrics.

Bookshop; Amazon

What was the biggest surprise while getting this book ready for publication?

Unfortunately, the biggest surprise was a very nasty one—just as I was finishing the final edits on the book, my younger sibling passed away very suddenly. I hope desperately this isn’t an experience that’s widely shared, but I mention it because I do think that sense of balance and inner peace I reached with the publication process probably came from going through such awful grief and recalibrating what really mattered. This book will be the last one of mine that Cal, my sibling, ever got to read, and I dedicated it to them, which gives it meaning far beyond anything else that could happen once it was released.

What do you feel you did really well with this novel?

I’m really proud of how the natural world is presented in this book. It’s an element of sensory writing I really wanted to focus on, I drew on my research trips to Nova Scotia where I was very attentive to the landscapes, the sights, sounds, colours, and smells, and lots of readers have said to me it worked in terms of transporting them into the frozen forests!

Anything you would have done differently?

Honestly, not really. This book had a funny way of coming into the world, given I was consumed by another project that I felt somewhat conflicted about abandoning to work on Fireflies instead. But I think both Fireflies and the book I hope will become my third are better for that. I feel quite relaxed about the idea that each project arrives when you need it and takes the time from you it requires, and I’m ready to let that guide me into the future.

Shearer image credit: Lucinda Douglas-Menzies

Would you like to share some advice for our readers?

While there will be certain rules and habits that serve you well that can transcend each book you write and publish, each project will also have its own needs. Some of the ways I write (my daily word count, my editing process) shifted to accommodate Fireflies being a different novel to River Sing Me Home. And, of course, with such a big loss knocking my whole life off kilter, all of writing now looks different to me now – in terms of the ideas that draw me in, and the space I’m able to carve out for work while still grieving. Sometimes you have to bend a little to the winds that buffet you, or else you might find yourself ripped out, roots and all.

What’s next for you?

I’m back on the book about the Haitian Revolution, inspired by the life of Haiti’s first Emperor, Jean-Jacques Dessalines. I’m really excited about it, and so happy to have been able to return to it older and wiser after Fireflies.

Where can our audience find you online?

I’m on Instagram @eleanorbshearer, and I have a website where you can sign up for my newsletter, EleanorShearer.com

author adviceauthor interivewAuthor Interviewauthor interviewsBreaking InBreaking In AuthorBreaking OutBreaking Out AuthorFrom The MagazineHistoricalhistorical fictioninterviewLiteraryLiterary Historical Fiction
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
Related Stories
8 Tips on How to Savor Creative Adventures, by Laura Resau
Writing Habits and Practices8 Tips on How to Savor Creative AdventuresLaura Resau
Jonathan W. Jordan: On Politics, Power, and Friendship
Historical BooksJonathan W. Jordan: On Politics, Power, and FriendshipRobert Lee Brewer
The Last Human Art: Why Letter Writing Still Matters, by Ronda Beaman
Writing Habits and PracticesThe Last Human Art: Why Letter Writing Still MattersRonda Beaman
My Debut Bucket List, by Celeste Dador
RomanceMy Debut Bucket List: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday With a Romance That Aspires and Acknowledges There’s More Than One American StoryCeleste Dador
April Henry: On a Rabbit Hole Leading to a Thriller Novel
Young AdultApril Henry: On a Rabbit Hole Leading to a Thriller NovelRobert Lee Brewer
The Real Work of Writing Occurs on Revision, by John Glynn
Revising & EditingThe Real Work of Writing Occurs on RevisionJohn Glynn

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest