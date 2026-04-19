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Screenplay or Novel? Understanding Your Idea’s Potential

Tim Schildberger explains how to figure out if your story idea is best as a screenplay or a novel, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writers have ideas all the time. Hopefully. Some of them we actually want to pursue, and commit to putting in hours and hours and hours of work to bring to life. But before we do all that, how do we figure out if the idea in our head would work better as a screenplay or a novel? Why does that even matter in today’s world of books and films becoming almost interchangeable?

It turns out it matters a lot. Not having that internal conversation with yourself, or an external conversation with friends or industry people could mean you are about to waste a lot of valuable time creating something that doesn’t quite fit where you hope it will.

Tim Schildberger is a screenwriter, script coach and screenplay competition Founder who has read many scripts he wishes were novels. This live webinar will give Tim the chance to explain why thinking about your idea in these terms is important, how you go about figuring out the answer to this question, and tips for giving yourself the best chance to bring your potentially amazing idea to life in the best possible way. 

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If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

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Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

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Become a Writer's Digest Member!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

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Enter "Your Story #142" Now!

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." No attachments, please. Include your name and mailing address. Entries without a name or mailing address will be disqualified.

Click for more information.

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