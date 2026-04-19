Screenplay or Novel? Understanding Your Idea’s Potential

Writers have ideas all the time. Hopefully. Some of them we actually want to pursue, and commit to putting in hours and hours and hours of work to bring to life. But before we do all that, how do we figure out if the idea in our head would work better as a screenplay or a novel? Why does that even matter in today’s world of books and films becoming almost interchangeable?

It turns out it matters a lot. Not having that internal conversation with yourself, or an external conversation with friends or industry people could mean you are about to waste a lot of valuable time creating something that doesn’t quite fit where you hope it will.

Tim Schildberger is a screenwriter, script coach and screenplay competition Founder who has read many scripts he wishes were novels. This live webinar will give Tim the chance to explain why thinking about your idea in these terms is important, how you go about figuring out the answer to this question, and tips for giving yourself the best chance to bring your potentially amazing idea to life in the best possible way.

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Enter "Your Story #142" Now!

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.