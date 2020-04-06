Prizes

One Grand Prize winner will receive:

$5,000 in cash

An interview with the author in Writer’s Digest

A paid trip to the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference, including a coveted Pitch Slam slot

and more

The First place winner in each category will receive $1,000 in cash

The Second place winner in each category will receive $500 cash

The Third place winner in each category will receive $250 in cash

The Fourth place winner in each category will receive $100 in cash

The Fifth place winner in each category will receive $50 in cash

The Sixth through Tenth place winners in each category will receive $25 in cash

All top winners will also receive: