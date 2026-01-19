ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Tracking the Emotion (From Script)

In this week’s roundup from Script magazine, award winning “The Studio” co-creators pull back the curtain on tracking character attitude and journey through the show’s unique visual style.

Script Magazine

In this week’s roundup brought to us by Script mag, award winning "The Studio" co-creators pull back the curtain on tracking character attitude and journey through the show’s unique visual style. Read our latest interviews with the filmmakers and screenwriters behind Night Patrol, Dead Man’s Wire, Ponies and plug into the latest Reckless Creatives Podcast.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 540 – From Shorts to Features with Filmmaker Miguel Duran

Miguel Duran talks about his writing process and how making short films was part of his path to directing feature length movies.

Click to continue.

Read Script’s Interviews with the 83rd Golden Globes Nominated and Winning Writers and Filmmakers

Catch up on Script magazine’s interviews with the screenwriters, directors, and more from this season’s nominated and winning films and television shows

Click to continue.

Tracking the Emotion with “The Studio” Writers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck and Frida Perez

Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck and Frida Perez discuss how their personal investment is reflected in the character’s passion for their careers, the show’s unique shooting style and keeping tensions high.

Click to continue.

Reckless Creatives Podcast – William Dickerson: The Ultimate Reckless Creative—There’s Nothing He Can’t Do

Hosts Sadie and Jeanne chat with Will Dickerson about the inspiration for his new book, The Tao of Twin Peaks, writing routines, advice for directors, and more!

Click to continue.

Make the Budget Your Aesthetic with Night Patrol Co-Writer and Director Ryan Prows

Ryan Prows discusses his collaborative approach with his co-writers, tackling themes of societal stigmas through the horror genre, how the budget reflected the films aesthetic, and more.

Click to continue.

A Shared Experience with Dead Man’s Wire Producers Remi and Noor Alfallah

Remi and Noor Alfallah share insight into how they came aboard the film, what stories resonate with them, their unique filmmaking journeys, and the importance of the shared experience.

Click to continue.

Grounding the Worldbuilding and Characters with "PONIES" Co-Creators Susanna Fogel and David Iserson

Susanna Fogel and David Iserson discuss the creation and development of the spy thriller show, creating grounded characters, the importance of the pilot and establishing the tone and visual style.

Click to continue.

From Hostage Standoffs to Heartbeats: A Conversation with Dead Man’s Wire Writer Austin Kolodney

Writer Austin Kolodney on turning a real-life hostage crisis into a darkly comic pressure cooker of empathy and chaos.

Click to continue.

From ScriptFrom Script MagazineFrom Script.ComFrom ScriptMag.comScriptScript MagScript MagazineScript Writer Spotlightscript writingScript.comScriptmagScriptwriting
Script MagazineAuthor
Related Stories
Beta Reader Ready
ResourcesBeta Reader ReadyThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesA Game Between Two Characters (From Script)Script Magazine
Literary Strategies to Elevate Your Career
ResourcesLiterary Strategies to Elevate Your CareerThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Fight Tips for the New Year (FightWrite™)
ResourcesFight Tips for the New Year (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
What Is an Author Brand?
ResourcesWhat Is an Author Brand?The Editors of Writer's Digest
Writing Powerful Prologues
ResourcesWriting Powerful ProloguesThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;