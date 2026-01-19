Tracking the Emotion (From Script)

In this week’s roundup brought to us by Script mag, award winning "The Studio" co-creators pull back the curtain on tracking character attitude and journey through the show’s unique visual style. Read our latest interviews with the filmmakers and screenwriters behind Night Patrol, Dead Man’s Wire, Ponies and plug into the latest Reckless Creatives Podcast.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 540 – From Shorts to Features with Filmmaker Miguel Duran

Miguel Duran talks about his writing process and how making short films was part of his path to directing feature length movies.

Read Script’s Interviews with the 83rd Golden Globes Nominated and Winning Writers and Filmmakers

Catch up on Script magazine’s interviews with the screenwriters, directors, and more from this season’s nominated and winning films and television shows

Tracking the Emotion with “The Studio” Writers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck and Frida Perez

Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck and Frida Perez discuss how their personal investment is reflected in the character’s passion for their careers, the show’s unique shooting style and keeping tensions high.

Reckless Creatives Podcast – William Dickerson: The Ultimate Reckless Creative—There’s Nothing He Can’t Do

Hosts Sadie and Jeanne chat with Will Dickerson about the inspiration for his new book, The Tao of Twin Peaks, writing routines, advice for directors, and more!

Make the Budget Your Aesthetic with Night Patrol Co-Writer and Director Ryan Prows

Ryan Prows discusses his collaborative approach with his co-writers, tackling themes of societal stigmas through the horror genre, how the budget reflected the films aesthetic, and more.

A Shared Experience with Dead Man’s Wire Producers Remi and Noor Alfallah

Remi and Noor Alfallah share insight into how they came aboard the film, what stories resonate with them, their unique filmmaking journeys, and the importance of the shared experience.

Grounding the Worldbuilding and Characters with "PONIES" Co-Creators Susanna Fogel and David Iserson

Susanna Fogel and David Iserson discuss the creation and development of the spy thriller show, creating grounded characters, the importance of the pilot and establishing the tone and visual style.

From Hostage Standoffs to Heartbeats: A Conversation with Dead Man’s Wire Writer Austin Kolodney