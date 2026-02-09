The Decision to Fail (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, catch up on our 2026 Sundance Film Festival coverage, brush up on your Oscar movie history, and understand why it’s OK to fail and learn how to creatively pivot.

The Sound of Music, The Deer Hunter, and Chariots of Fire – Three Oscar-Winning Films that Reflect Their Times

Movies don’t just entertain, but teach us something about ourselves and touch our hearts. Here are three different movies that came out during time periods that convey cultural shifts.

Sundance 2026, With Love

One Final Winter in Utah and the Films That Carried It Forward

Balls of Steel™: The Decision to Fail

Losing isn’t failing as long as you keep trying. You can’t control the industry, but you can control your actions, your choices, and your mindset.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: The Gang’s All Here: Alan and Nicholas, Ralph and Sir Edward, Elphaba and Glinda, Henryk and Hedda, Frances and Albert, Robert, Nick and Nora, and of course Asta

The films that all those refer to are: The Choral, Wicked: For Good, Hedda, The Thin Man, After the Thin Man, and The Thin Man Goes Home.

Sundance NEXT 2026

Where Cinema Gets Weird, Wild, and Wonderfully Alive

Bite Size Oscar History: Best Cinematography at the Oscars

For the next four weeks, we’ll shine a light on past winners for Best Cinematography, Best Animated Feature, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Sundance 2026: Documentary

Where the Truth Refuses to Look Away

