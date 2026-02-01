ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Mastering Voice: The Personality of Writing

Deepen your understanding of and appreciation for voice in your writing, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Voice is, for most writers, the most challenging and elusive creative writing element to define, what’s more master. This is because a writer’s voice—just like a singer’s voice—is not one entity. It’s a quality comprised of many components: point of view, vocabulary, punctuation, syntax, rhythm, descriptive techniques. Further, those components vary greatly from writer to writer, from piece to piece, and in relation to one another. One style of voice might rely on a punchy rhythm but employ few descriptive techniques, while another may feature descriptive techniques but have a more languid rhythm.

Complicated enough? Sure, but add to the challenge is that the writer can’t force a voice, at least not entirely. To some degree, voice must emanate naturally and intuitively from the writer.

And yet, voice is what makes writing distinctive and memorable. It is, in fact, the very personality of your writing.

Fortunately, writers can study the elements of voice and practice them, in order to discover and develop their own voice and let it imprint their writing as uniquely their own.

In this online writing course, examples of voice from literature, music, and art will deepen your understanding of and appreciation for voice. You will explore all these elements, experiment with them, and emerge with a stronger voice for your writing projects, making them memorable and engaging for readers.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Become a VIP Member of Writer's Digest!

Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

Click to continue.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Now!

Your Story #139 is now open to voting! Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this link.

voiceWriting CoursesWriting tipsWriting Tips And Trickswriting voiceWriting Webinar
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
From Script
Resources8 Ways to Adapt Public Domain IP (From Script)Script Magazine
Writing Query Letters that Win Over Agents
ResourcesWriting Query Letters that Win Over AgentsThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Writing the Perfect Ending
WD PodcastsWriting the Perfect EndingThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesTracking the Emotion (From Script)Script Magazine
Beta Reader Ready
ResourcesBeta Reader ReadyThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesA Game Between Two Characters (From Script)Script Magazine

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest