Mapping Your Memoir

Memoir isn’t just what happened—it’s how you shape what happened. The most powerful memoirs don’t unfold as a diary dump of events, but as purposeful narratives with emotional arcs, structural intention, and thematic resonance. In this live webinar, NYU writing professor and award-winning author Estelle Erasmus (host of Freelance Writing Direct and TEDx speaker) shows you how to transform a tangle of memories into a cohesive, compelling story.

We’ll explore popular memoir structures—from linear timelines to fragmented mosaics to braided essays—and unpack the strengths of each. You’ll learn how to identify your emotional throughline, organize your narrative timeline, and make smart decisions about what to include, what to leave out, and how to layer scenes for maximum impact. You’ll also see examples from published memoirs and essays by authors like Cheryl Strayed, Ann Hood, Kelly McMasters, Nicole Graev Lipson, Athena Dixon, and Joanna Rakoff—all of whom have been guests on Estelle’s podcast Freelance Writing Direct—as well as craft examples from celebrated authors like Kiese Laymon and Michelle Zauner to illustrate what works—and why.

Enter Your Story #138!

Gins Wang via Getty Images

At the link below, write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Catch Up on "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!