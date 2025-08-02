Your Story #138
Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.
Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 138."
No attachments, please. Include your name and mailing address. Entries without a name or mailing address will be disqualified.
Unfortunately, we cannot respond to every entry we receive, due to volume. No confirmation emails will be sent out to confirm receipt of submission. But be assured, all submissions received before the entry deadline are considered carefully. Official Rules.
Entry Deadline: October 20, 2025.
