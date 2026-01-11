Literary Strategies to Elevate Your Career

Worried that you’re not all that good at marketing and promotion—or that you don’t have the time, energy, or skills required to do it well?

You’re not alone: most writers have anxiety surrounding how to market and promote their work, and would rather assign the responsibility to someone else. Or they hope their publisher will take care of it. Unfortunately, there are some things that no publisher, no publicist, and no marketer can do for you—especially when it comes to building relationships in the writing and publishing community. And most effective promotion is centered on existing or potential relationships, not aggressively marketing yourself.