ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Literary Strategies to Elevate Your Career

Imagine book promotion that doesn’t require you to perfect the hard sell or learn how to become a professional marketer, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Worried that you’re not all that good at marketing and promotion—or that you don’t have the time, energy, or skills required to do it well?

You’re not alone: most writers have anxiety surrounding how to market and promote their work, and would rather assign the responsibility to someone else. Or they hope their publisher will take care of it. Unfortunately, there are some things that no publisher, no publicist, and no marketer can do for you—especially when it comes to building relationships in the writing and publishing community. And most effective promotion is centered on existing or potential relationships, not aggressively marketing yourself.

Imagine marketing and promotion that doesn’t require you to perfect the hard sell or learn how to become a professional marketer. This enlightened approach is called literary citizenship.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

There's Still Time: Join Us in Italy!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Tour Dates

April 7 – April 14, 2026

Tour Includes

  • 2 nights in Florence 
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia 
  • All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches 
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia 
  • Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena 
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide 
  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Click here for more information and for where to register today.

Learn More About the Italy Trip Here!

marketingmarketing your bookWriting Courseswriting podcastwriting retreatwriting webinars
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
Fight Tips for the New Year (FightWrite™)
ResourcesFight Tips for the New Year (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
What Is an Author Brand?
ResourcesWhat Is an Author Brand?The Editors of Writer's Digest
Writing Powerful Prologues
ResourcesWriting Powerful ProloguesThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesCrafting Character First Mysteries (From Script)Script Magazine
Writing the Self-Help Book
ResourcesWriting the Self-Help BookThe Editors of Writer's Digest
The Benefits of a Writing Retreat
WD PodcastsThe Benefits of a Writing RetreatThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;