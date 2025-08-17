Hybrid Publishing Versus Self-Publishing

Once an author steps away from the traditional publishing path (whether by choice or necessity), a whole new decision tree comes into play. Do you want to undertake the self-publishing process? Do you want to pay a company to assist you? Or would it be better to consider hybrid publishers?

What makes this decision all the more fraught is that the investment you make can be substantial. Whether you self- or hybrid publish, you’re often paying well into the four figures and—more often than not—into the five figures. Especially if you’re watching your budget, it’s natural to feel a lot of pressure over this choice.

Noted publishing expert Jane Friedman covers everything you need to know about the self-publishing, hybrid publishing, and paid publishing services landscape, in plain English. You’ll come away with a clear picture of how these companies work, how they differ from each other, and how it all compares to what professional, self-publishing authors do.

Enter Your Story #138!

Gins Wang via Getty Images

At the link below, write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

There's Still Time to Register for the 2025 Science Fiction & Fantasy Virtual Conference!