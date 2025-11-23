ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Get Your Author Brand in Order

Learn how building a writer brand is a creative exercise in telling a story about yourself, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Whether writers pursue it intentionally it or not, they are developing a brand. But the concept of “brand building” often puts writers on edge. It may go against their sensibilities to treat writing or themselves as something so commercial, or they might feel suffocated or constrained by the idea of having a brand.

However, brand—at least in the writing and publishing environment—is really nothing more than expectation: what readers expect from the author based on countless signals. Since readers inevitably form expectations, it is better for the author to shape them deliberately rather than let the brand develop by accident.

In this live webinar by longtime publishing industry expert Jane Friedman, she will show you how building a brand is ultimately a creative exercise that often involves telling a story about yourself. And fortunately, brand is not a static thing, just like your career is not a static thing (or let’s hope not). It is organic, evolving, and even unpredictable.

Listen to the Newest Episode of “Writer’s Digest Presents” Now!

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," Michael Woodson chats with interior designer and author Alexandra Gater about the process of writing her how-to book, Own Your Space, where she offers advice for other professionals looking to write their own books, the importance of the proposal in nonfiction writing, her literary agent experience, and more.

Call for 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers Nominations!

Since 1998, Writer's Digest has created its 101 Best Websites for Writers list. Separated into categories like creativity, agents, writing advice, indie publishing, genre-specific categories, and more, this list aims to help writers find additional reputable resources for every part of their writing journey.

Join Writer's Digest in Tuscany!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

