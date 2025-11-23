Get Your Author Brand in Order

Whether writers pursue it intentionally it or not, they are developing a brand. But the concept of “brand building” often puts writers on edge. It may go against their sensibilities to treat writing or themselves as something so commercial, or they might feel suffocated or constrained by the idea of having a brand.

However, brand—at least in the writing and publishing environment—is really nothing more than expectation: what readers expect from the author based on countless signals. Since readers inevitably form expectations, it is better for the author to shape them deliberately rather than let the brand develop by accident.

In this live webinar by longtime publishing industry expert Jane Friedman, she will show you how building a brand is ultimately a creative exercise that often involves telling a story about yourself. And fortunately, brand is not a static thing, just like your career is not a static thing (or let’s hope not). It is organic, evolving, and even unpredictable.

