Call for 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers Nominations

Since 1998, Writer's Digest has created its 101 Best Websites for Writers list. Separated into categories like creativity, agents, writing advice, indie publishing, genre-specific categories, and more, this list aims to help writers find additional reputable resources for every part of their writing journey.

There is no limit to the number of websites you can nominate, though you'll have to fill out the form again for each new entry. You can, of course, nominate a site that you manage or own (we hope you do!), and you can feel free to share the nomination form with your website readers/followers. However, websites selected to be featured in the final list will be chosen based on the quality and accessibility of the content, not the number of nominations they receive.