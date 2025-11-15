Call for 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers Nominations
Nominate your favorite writing-related website for the 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers feature to come in the May/June 2026 issue of Writer’s Digest magazine.
Since 1998, Writer's Digest has created its 101 Best Websites for Writers list. Separated into categories like creativity, agents, writing advice, indie publishing, genre-specific categories, and more, this list aims to help writers find additional reputable resources for every part of their writing journey.
There is no limit to the number of websites you can nominate, though you'll have to fill out the form again for each new entry. You can, of course, nominate a site that you manage or own (we hope you do!), and you can feel free to share the nomination form with your website readers/followers. However, websites selected to be featured in the final list will be chosen based on the quality and accessibility of the content, not the number of nominations they receive.
The last day to nominate websites is Monday, December 15, 2025.
Nominations submitted to our email address or in the comments below will not be considered. Please only nominate via the form listed above.
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.