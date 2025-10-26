ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

From Flash Fiction to Novel Writing

Learn to write powerful, emotionally resonant flash fiction and acquire the skills to build a novel, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

When Ernest Hemingway was starting out, he focused on writing paragraphs. His first book (in our time, Paris 1924) was a collection of one-page stories. His method was to “write one true sentence” and building from there. “The natural way was the best way,” he says in his memoir A Moveable Feast.

In Flash to a Novel, learn to write powerful, emotionally resonant flash fiction for submission to journals and acquire the skills to build a novel through the meticulous selection and accumulation of details while embracing the process of discovery.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Vote For Your Story #138!

An Asian father accompanies his two daughters to knead clay with their hands. The actual experience is an activity that is highly valued in education nowadays. Gins Wang via Getty Images

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists from the Your Story 138 photo prompt.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this link.

Enter Your Story #139!

Blurred background with sun rays in the forest

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 139."

Click here for more information.

Listen to "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," we're chatting with author Carson Faust about writing southern gothic fiction, his debut novel If the Dead Belong Here, how to perfect styles of writing you admire as a reader, and more. Listen wherever you stream podcasts, or below.

writing adviceWriting ContestWriting Courseswriting podcastWriting tips
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
The Craft of Writing Horror (with Carson Faust)
WD PodcastsThe Craft of Writing Horror (with Carson Faust)The Editors of Writer's Digest
Expert Advice on Writing Historical Fiction
ResourcesExpert Advice on Writing Historical FictionThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesTackling Primal Fear Through Writing (From Script)Script Magazine
Expert Advice on Writing Nonfiction
ResourcesExpert Advice on Writing NonfictionThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesThe Power of Consistency (From Script)Script Magazine
Horror Writing Expert Advice
ResourcesHorror Writing Expert AdviceThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;