Expert Advice To Help Write Your Novel

Start the new year with an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Experience the education, camaraderie, and opportunities provided by a live writing conference without ever having to leave your home!

Writer's Digest University is pleased to present an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers! On January 30 - February 1, our Novel Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN award-winning and bestselling authors on the finer points of how to write a novel. Spend the weekend learning techniques for honing your craft skills, refining your characters, exploring the future of publishing, and getting the tools you need to advance your career as a writer from seven different published authors, then (if you choose) pitch your novel via query letter to a literary agent. The agent will provide you with a personalized critique of your query—and maybe ask to see more.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Get The Writer’s Yearbook 2026!

The 2026 Writer’s Yearbook, presented by Writer’s Digest, is a comprehensive resource for writers who need a boost to finish the year on a strong note or start planning their new years’ writing goals. Featuring the top websites and markets for writers, plus articles on freelancing, creativity, writing book-length works, and attracting an agent, this special publication has something for any writer looking to get their work published.

Click for more information and to order yours today.

Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

The new episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" drops this Tuesday—so listen to the latest episodes now before it's too late!

