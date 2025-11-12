Cover Reveal: Writer’s Yearbook 2026
Presenting the 2026 edition of the Writer’s Yearbook, presented by Writer’s Digest magazine, featuring an all new Freelancer’s Rate Chart.
The 2026 Writer’s Yearbook, presented by Writer’s Digest, is a comprehensive resource for writers who need a boost to finish the year on a strong note or start planning their new years’ writing goals. Featuring the top websites and markets for writers, plus articles on freelancing, creativity, writing book-length works, and attracting an agent, this special publication has something for any writer looking to get their work published.
What’s Inside:
2025: The Year in Publishing: Publishing expert Jane Friedman explains the most important publishing topics of the year, and how they affect you. By Jane Friedman
Preparation & Progress
- Imaginary Mentorship: Unlock writing secrets from literary titans to inspire and boost your work. By Michael La Ronn
- What Is Your Story Question: When your story isn’t quite coming together right, identifying and clarifying your story question (i.e. what readers are trying to find out) could help solve the problem. By Tiffany Yates Martin
- Use Journalism Tools: Use the tools of journalism to sharpen your research skills when writing fiction. By Rob Hart
Freelancer’s Workshop
- How Much Should I Charge? The creator of Funds for Writers shares an entirely revised and updated chart of rates freelancers of all types should charge for their services. By C. Hope Clark
- ABCs of Freelance Success: There’s more to freelance success than just being a good writer. Freelancer of 50 years Don Vaughan explains. By Don Vaughan
- Details Matter: Understanding the importance of specificity when writing nonfiction. By Don Vaughan
Book Building
- From Ordinary to Extraordinary: Unveil the hidden beauty in the facts and transform your nonfiction with the power of wonder. By Ryan Van Cleave
- The Story Behind the Backstory: What is backstory and how to use it effectively in your novel. By E.L. Tenenbaum
- How to Write in Different Genres: Emiko Jean and Yulin Kuang share tips and strategies for how they successfully write in different genres and mediums. By Jennifer Chen
- Memoir Plus: Add a bonus to your personal narrative for a marketing boost. By Jenna Glatzer
- 9 Suggestions for Improving Your Memoir: Former acquiring editor at a Big 5 publisher and current independent editor Leslie Wells shares tips from more than three decades in the business. By Leslie Wells
- 10 Surefire Ways to Sell Your Children’s Book: Executive editor at Farrar, Straus & Giroux Books for Young Readers Joy Peskin offers key advice for giving your children’s book the best shot at publication. By Joy Peskin
For Your Reference
- The 27th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers by The Editors of WD
- Top 100 Markets for Writers: A list of print and online publications looking for freelancers to contribute their knowledge on everything from pet care to finance and beyond. By Moriah Richard and Hannah Spicer
- Small But Mighty: Why small presses might be the perfect home for your book. by Jordan Rosenfeld
- Comp Authors: Building a Platform That Actually Sells Books: What are authors like you doing to connect with their audiences and communities? Don’t agonize about “platform”—your literary role models already drew the map. By Allison K Williams
- Face the Music: Like a broken record, you’ve been told time and again never to use song lyrics in your writing. Scratch that. Here’s how to actually pull it off. By Zachary Petit
About Amy Jones
Amy Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest and was the managing content director for WD Books. She is the editor of the Novel and Short Story Writer's Market and Children's Writer's and Illustrator's Market. Prior to joining the WD team, Amy was the managing editor for North Light Books and IMPACT Books. Like most WD staffers, Amy is a voracious reader and has a particular interest in literary fiction, historical fiction, steamy romance, and page-turning mysteries. When she’s not reading, Amy can be found daydreaming about Italy or volunteering at her local no-kill cat shelter. Find Amy on Twitter @AmyMJones_5.