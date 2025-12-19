Last-Minute Gift Guide From the Editors of Writer’s Digest

Listen, we get it. It's a busy time of year no matter who you are and what you celebrate. But from where we're standing, there's really no wrong time to give the reader in your life the gift of their next favorite book.

The editors of Writer's Digest have put together this last-minute gift guide of books for every kind of reader. You won't go wrong with any of these choices.

Amy Jones, Editor in Chief

“If I'm giving book recommendations without knowing the reader or their preferences, I'd pick a book that exemplifies a deeply felt universal experience, like the quest for love (either romantic or familial) or finding meaning in life.”

A Room by the Sea by André Aciman

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah

Bookshop | Amazon

Still Life by Sarah Winman

Bookshop | Amazon

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Bookshop | Amazon

Moriah Richard, Managing Editor

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers

Bookshop | Amazon

"If you think cozy sci-fi doesn’t exist, think again. This is the perfect, short read for anyone interested in hopeful futuristic fiction, with quiet, reflective moments and explorations around joy, purpose, and belonging.”

Chef’s Choice by TJ Alexander

Bookshop | Amazon

"This is the second novel to Chef’s Kiss but doesn’t have to be read in release order. A fake-dating trope that simmers into genuine connection, this slow burn is a sweet, low-stakes read with trans joy at its heart.”

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coate

Bookshop | Amazon

"This is such an influential book for anyone who loves storytelling—whether your family rehashes the same five stories every time they’re in a room together, you endlessly obsess over one franchise, or you’re still staying up way too late reading just one more chapter, just one more. This is a book about the stories we tell ourselves about history, the present, and how these things can affect the way we imagine the future.”

Robert Lee Brewer, Senior Editor

Cat's Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut

Bookshop | Amazon

"I'm the type of reader who likes to revisit my favorite books every few years. For instance, I just revisited Vonnegut's best novel, which is equal parts hilarious and frightening—and always timely.”

The Intentions of Thunder by Patricia Smith

Bookshop | Amazon

"I've long been a fan of Patricia Smith's poetry, and this collection of new and selected poems recently won the 2025 National Book Award for Poetry.”

How to Build a Time Machine by Paul Davies

Bookshop | Amazon

"Science was one of my worst subjects in school, but I'm a sucker for science books that are dumbed down just enough for me to kind of understand them. And it's fun to consider the possibility of time travel.”

Michael Woodson, Content Editor

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

Bookshop | Amazon

"This is the kind of contemporary novel that is both hilarious and heartwarming, sweet without being sentimental, and funny without shying away from the hard stuff.”

James by Percival Everett

Bookshop | Amazon

"An unputdownable literary reimagining of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Clever, darkly funny, and often nightmarish. Whatever hype you’ve heard doesn’t do it justice.”

The Rachel Incident by Caroline O'Donoghue

Bookshop | Amazon

