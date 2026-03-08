J. D. Brinkworth: Get It Done, Then Make It Good

J. D. Brinkworth is the pseudonym of London-based writing duo Jo Dinkin and Catherine Brinkworth. They both recently graduated as private detectives from a suspiciously cheap online detecting course. Follow them on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

In this interview, J. D. discusses going from an idea from a dream to collaborating on their cozy mystery, The Pie & Mash Detective Agency, the process of writing as a duo, and more.

Name: J. D. Brinkworth

Literary agent: Daisy Chandley at Peters Fraser & Dunlop

Book title: The Pie & Mash Detective Agency

Publisher: Berkley (Penguin)

Release date: March 10, 2026

Genre/category: Cozy Crime

Elevator pitch: A young couple sign up for a private detective class, thinking it’ll be a fun adventure—but soon find themselves tangled in a cold case that’s haunted the British countryside for decades. Who is Nellie Thorne, the young woman who’s been reported missing five times in 50 years? Mystery, secrets, and unexpected twists await as the newly formed Pie & Mash Detective Agency uncover a past that refuses to stay buried.

What prompted you to write this book?

The idea for the book actually came from a dream I had. I woke up and thought, That’s definitely worth jotting down! Before I knew it, my writing partner and I had written 1,000 words, then 20,000, and eventually it turned into a full manuscript! It was one of those moments where inspiration just kind of took over. Also, to be fair, after the first 1,000 words we got onto Penguin U.K.’s WriteNow accelerator, which keeps you going at a strong pace!

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took a little over three years from the initial idea to publication. Once we finished plotting, the concept remained mostly the same throughout the process. The first draft took about six weeks to write, but editing took much longer, and the time spent waiting for the book’s release made up the bulk of the timeline. In the meantime, we’ve already written book 2, and book 3 is currently being plotted. So, if you enjoy this book, you won’t have to wait too long for the sequels!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Definitely! One of the biggest surprises was just how long the publishing process takes and how many talented people are involved in bringing a book to life. It was eye-opening to see all the different stages and experts who contribute. What stood out the most, though, was what our editors caught that we’d missed—like an impossible number plate, a song that wasn’t released yet in the book's timeline, or even the wrong type of keyhole on a door! Those little details can make a huge difference to some readers and are a reminder of how much care and attention goes into the process.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

J. D. Brinkworth is actually a pseudonym—we’re a married couple who write together! Writing as a duo has brought a lot of surprises and lessons, both about each other and ourselves. We’ve learned a lot about our strengths, blind spots, and how we approach the creative process. We actually finished our first draft just three weeks before our wedding, so luckily none of these surprises happened after it was too late to back out (just kidding). Honestly, writing together has made the process way more fun—it’s a great way to combine ideas and skills.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers enjoy a completely original mystery with characters who are loveably inexperienced and relatable. It’s set in Kent, The Garden of England, so there’s a lot of charm in the setting, too. Overall, I want readers to walk away with a sense of heart and plenty of good humor. It’s a mix of suspense, wit, and warmth that I think anyone can connect with!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?