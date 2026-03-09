Get Started Right Writing Task: 008

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, pick a favorite quote about writing (and/or the creative process). If you're willing, please share in the comments below.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for mystery and thriller writers! On March 20-22, 2026, our WDU Mystery & Thriller Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from seven bestselling authors. Spend the weekend learning the finer points of the mystery and thriller genres, and optionally participate in a query letter critique from a participating literary agent.

*****

Here is one of my favorite quotes about writing:

"Nature is a haunted house—but Art—a house that tries to be haunted." —Emily Dickinson

I like the way this quote captures the process of trying to capture the mystery of life and nature. What else is art trying to do but capture and share those things we feel that we struggle to express?