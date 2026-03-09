ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Get Started Right Writing Task: 008

Get each week started on the right foot with Get Started Right Writing Tasks. For this week’s task, pick a favorite quote about writing.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's Get Started Right Writing Task, pick a favorite quote about writing (and/or the creative process). If you're willing, please share in the comments below.

Here is one of my favorite quotes about writing:

"Nature is a haunted house—but Art—a house that tries to be haunted." —Emily Dickinson

I like the way this quote captures the process of trying to capture the mystery of life and nature. What else is art trying to do but capture and share those things we feel that we struggle to express?

And here's one other quote about the creative process that I have on a Post-It note (like the Dickinson quote) at my desk: "There is beauty in simplicity whether you are talking about architecture, art or music." —Otis Redding

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
