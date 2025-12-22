The Benedict Arnold Scale (Craft of Translation)

Considering necessity as the third element that influences how much of a "traitor" we must become to effectively translate a specific literary work, take a look at the following graph (aka, the "Benedict Arnold Scale”) derived from my overall observations.

As illustrated, when it comes to prose, fidelity to form—the original author’s—remains our prime concern. While this does not necessarily impact empathy—defined as the successful crafting of an engaging narrative—, it will be affected by external circumstances—rates and production timelines come to mind—which in turn drive necessity.

Conversely, verse retains a 30% emphasis on form—focusing on harmony rather than metrics which cannot be faithfully replicated—while empathy, directly associated with emotionality in this context, becomes a sine qua non requirement for poetry—and music—to captivate the reader. Necessity? I am yet to encounter a translator of verse that’s even remotely driven by any form of self-interest…

When it comes to graphic lit —including comics and graphic novels—, the majority of empathy is carried though art rather than words. Consequently, the translator's attention to shorter texts, dialogue, and sound effects demands an understanding of the sequential storytelling involved to avoid disrupting the original's flow and intent.

Therefore, form often takes precedence over empathy, although considerations for the target audience must be factored in—localization versus generalization, as well as age demographics—resulting in empathy accounting for 10% of the total. Necessity also plays a significant role, as this is not a task typically undertaken by translators with higher literary aspirations unless they have previously engaged with this specific area of the publishing industry either as professionals or readers.

In essence, each of these three forms of written expression present unique challenges, and each translator approaches the task with distinct disposition and skill set, meaning that none of the percentages mentioned above are set in stone. It is up to each of us to determine the most appropriate course of action on a personal level.