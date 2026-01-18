Beta Reader Ready is a four-week guided experience that helps writers build a complete, repeatable system for beta-reading, from choosing readers to preparing for revision.

Each week moves you one stage forward in real time:

Week 1: Identify and vet readers who understand your genre and goals.

Identify and vet readers who understand your genre and goals. Week 2: Write a professional Beta Reader Brief that clarifies expectations.

Write a professional Beta Reader Brief that clarifies expectations. Week 3: Send confident outreach messages and secure real commitments.

Send confident outreach messages and secure real commitments. Week 4: Design your feedback-processing system so you’re ready the moment notes start coming in.

By the end of the course, you’ll have a vetted shortlist of readers, a polished brief, an outreach workflow, and a ready-to-use feedback plan. You’ll leave knowing exactly how to run your next beta round without burnout, guesswork, or chaos.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Now!

Your Story #139 is now open to voting! Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Listen to "Writer's Digest Presents" Before the Next Episode Streams!