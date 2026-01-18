ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Beta Reader Ready

Get the feedback you actually need from beta readers, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Beta Reader Ready is a four-week guided experience that helps writers build a complete, repeatable system for beta-reading, from choosing readers to preparing for revision.

Each week moves you one stage forward in real time:

  • Week 1: Identify and vet readers who understand your genre and goals.
  • Week 2: Write a professional Beta Reader Brief that clarifies expectations.
  • Week 3: Send confident outreach messages and secure real commitments.
  • Week 4: Design your feedback-processing system so you’re ready the moment notes start coming in.

By the end of the course, you’ll have a vetted shortlist of readers, a polished brief, an outreach workflow, and a ready-to-use feedback plan. You’ll leave knowing exactly how to run your next beta round without burnout, guesswork, or chaos.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story" Now!

Your Story #139 is now open to voting! Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of this link.

Listen to "Writer's Digest Presents" Before the Next Episode Streams!

The newest episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" streams this Tuesday! Catch up on episodes now!

