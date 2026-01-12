A Game Between Two Characters (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, read our in-depth conversation with Bugonia screenwriter Will Tracy about focusing in on writing dynamic and complex characters. Catch up on our latest interviews with the screenwriters and filmmakers behind Jay Kelly, Eternity and Left-Handed Girl, plus our “Stranger Things” season five finale review, and more!

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWITING: Actors and Theatre and Movies

All of that in Wake up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Rental Family, Hamnet, and Merrily We Roll Along.

“Stranger Things” Season 5, The Finale – Review

Saying Goodbye to a Story That Grew Up With Us

Love, Loss, and the Afterlife We Build: A Conversation with Eternity Director David Freyne

Writer-director David Freyne on balancing whimsy, grief, and the quiet radicalism of ordinary love in Eternity.

Emotional Payback and Personal Satisfaction with “The Paper” Co-Showrunners and Creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman explore the state of journalism through mockumentary style filmmaking, focusing on the theme of truthfulness, character development, and hiring writer-performers to enhance the writing process.

A Game Between Two Characters: A Conversation with Bugonia Screenwriter Will Tracy

Will Tracy discusses his approach to writing the script, focusing on the relationship dynamics between two complex characters, the subjective nature of reality, ambiguity, and collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

City as Character: Shih-Ching Tsou Discusses Left-Handed Girl

Shih-Ching Tsou discusses her first solo-directing journey, collaborating with Sean Baker, capturing the electrifying Taiwan night markets, being inspired by Dogma 95 films and connecting audiences with interesting stories.

The Feeling Between Past and Present: A Conversation With Jay Kelly Co-Writers Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer