ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

A Game Between Two Characters (From Script)

In this week’s round from Script magazine, read our in-depth conversation with Bugonia screenwriter Will Tracy about focusing in on writing dynamic and complex characters.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, read our in-depth conversation with Bugonia screenwriter Will Tracy about focusing in on writing dynamic and complex characters. Catch up on our latest interviews with the screenwriters and filmmakers behind Jay Kelly, Eternity and Left-Handed Girl, plus our “Stranger Things” season five finale review, and more!

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWITING: Actors and Theatre and Movies

All of that in Wake up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Rental Family, Hamnet, and Merrily We Roll Along.

Click to continue.

“Stranger Things” Season 5, The Finale – Review

Saying Goodbye to a Story That Grew Up With Us

Click to continue.

Love, Loss, and the Afterlife We Build: A Conversation with Eternity Director David Freyne

Writer-director David Freyne on balancing whimsy, grief, and the quiet radicalism of ordinary love in Eternity.

Click to continue.

Emotional Payback and Personal Satisfaction with “The Paper” Co-Showrunners and Creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman explore the state of journalism through mockumentary style filmmaking, focusing on the theme of truthfulness, character development, and hiring writer-performers to enhance the writing process.

Click to continue.

A Game Between Two Characters: A Conversation with Bugonia Screenwriter Will Tracy

Will Tracy discusses his approach to writing the script, focusing on the relationship dynamics between two complex characters, the subjective nature of reality, ambiguity, and collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

Click to continue.

City as Character: Shih-Ching Tsou Discusses Left-Handed Girl

Shih-Ching Tsou discusses her first solo-directing journey, collaborating with Sean Baker, capturing the electrifying Taiwan night markets, being inspired by Dogma 95 films and connecting audiences with interesting stories.

Click to continue.

The Feeling Between Past and Present: A Conversation With Jay Kelly Co-Writers Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer

Co-writers Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer discuss their approach to writing the screenplay, the film’s exploration of life stages and the importance of friendships.

Click to continue.

From ScriptFrom Script MagazineFrom Script.ComFrom ScriptMag.comScriptScript MagScript Magazinescript writingScript.comScriptmag
Script MagazineAuthor
Related Stories
Literary Strategies to Elevate Your Career
ResourcesLiterary Strategies to Elevate Your CareerThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Fight Tips for the New Year (FightWrite™)
ResourcesFight Tips for the New Year (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
What Is an Author Brand?
ResourcesWhat Is an Author Brand?The Editors of Writer's Digest
Writing Powerful Prologues
ResourcesWriting Powerful ProloguesThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesCrafting Character First Mysteries (From Script)Script Magazine
Writing the Self-Help Book
ResourcesWriting the Self-Help BookThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;