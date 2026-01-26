ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
8 Ways to Adapt Public Domain IP (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn eight ways to adapt a story that becomes public domain.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn eight ways to adapt a story that becomes public domain, we compare top box office films from 2025 and 1985, and meet one of the most sought out and respected screenwriters from the Silent Era.

8 Ways to Adapt Public Domain IP

8 ways to take a story that becomes Public Domain and turn it into something fresh and exciting.

Click to continue.

Trusted to Write for the Greatest Stars of the Silent Screen: The Screenwriting Career of Ruth Cummings

Ruth Cummings was among the highest respected screenwriters of the Silent Era.

Click to continue.

1985 versus 2025 at the Box Office

Our desire for the shared experience in the movie theatre is not dead. Let’s compare the top 2025 box office earners with those from a simpler time in 1985.

Click to continue.

Selling Your Screenplay Premium Collection 2026

The Writers Store has carefully curated a bundle of 15 products with everything you need to know to get your screenplay sold!

Click to continue.

Script Magazine
