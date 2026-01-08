ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 4

Get your writing started right in 2026 with the Get Started Right Writing Challenge. The fourth day has writers read an article on writing.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Welcome to the fourth day of the 12-day 2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge!

For today, read an article on writing; then, comment about something you learned and/or something you'd like to learn about writing, publishing, or anything else in 2026. The article doesn't have to be from this site, but we have quite a lot (with a few possibilities listed below under the categories of Craft of Writing, Business of Writing, and Author Spotlights), or just check out one of our 25 Most Popular Writing Posts of 2025.

Craft of Writing

Business of Writing

Author Spotlights

Read one (or more) of the above (or a completely different article), and share what you learned and/or would like to learn in 2026 in the comments.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval. That said, I will be checking a couple times per day to approve the few that do get caught in the spam filters for whatever reason.

*****

Writer's Digest University is pleased to present an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers! On January 30-February 1, our Novel Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN award-winning and best-selling authors on the finer points of how to write a novel.

Click to continue.

*****

Here's my comment:

Getting to read everything on this site every day is a joy and a privilege, and I feel like I'm constantly learning new things and novel approaches for a range of writing genres. But one of my recent epiphanies (actually while thinking of the love-hate list from yesterday) was how much I enjoy stories that are focused on strong relationships, whether they're romantic or relationships between friends (even if, and maybe especially if, they started off in conflict).

So in 2026, I'd like to learn more about writing relationships (as opposed to the normal pillars, which are very important, of plot, character, dialogue, setting, etc.). What I really want to learn is how to take characters and plot but write really deep and meaningful relationships. It's a goal anyway.

2026 Get Started Right Writing ChallengeRead To Writereadingwriting advice
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Nicole Glover: On Growing as a Writer After Draft One
Science Fiction/FantasyNicole Glover: On Growing as a Writer After Draft OneRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 3Robert Lee Brewer
Bar back with illuminated bottles of alcohol of all kinds
Writing PromptsFancy Meeting You HereMoriah Richard
Saundra Mitchell: On Finding Her Writerly Voice in Adult Fiction
Mystery/ThrillerSaundra Mitchell: On Finding Her Writerly Voice in Adult FictionRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 2Robert Lee Brewer
The Heart of Writing: Why Your Voice Still Matters in the Age of AI, by Finnian Burnett
Writing Habits and PracticesThe Heart of Writing: Why Your Voice Still Matters in the Age of AIFinnian Burnett

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;