2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 4

Welcome to the fourth day of the 12-day 2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge!

For today, read an article on writing; then, comment about something you learned and/or something you'd like to learn about writing, publishing, or anything else in 2026. The article doesn't have to be from this site, but we have quite a lot (with a few possibilities listed below under the categories of Craft of Writing, Business of Writing, and Author Spotlights), or just check out one of our 25 Most Popular Writing Posts of 2025.

Craft of Writing

Business of Writing

Author Spotlights

Read one (or more) of the above (or a completely different article), and share what you learned and/or would like to learn in 2026 in the comments.

Getting to read everything on this site every day is a joy and a privilege, and I feel like I'm constantly learning new things and novel approaches for a range of writing genres. But one of my recent epiphanies (actually while thinking of the love-hate list from yesterday) was how much I enjoy stories that are focused on strong relationships, whether they're romantic or relationships between friends (even if, and maybe especially if, they started off in conflict).