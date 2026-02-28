Ahmad Saber: This Was My Way To Heal

Ahmad Saber is a medical doctor specializing in rheumatology and internal medicine. Born and raised in Pakistan, Ahmad and his family moved to Canada while he was in high school. Ramin Abbas Has MAJOR Questions is his debut novel and based in part on his own life. Find him on Instagram @ItsAhmadSaber.

Ahmad Saber | Photo by Ahmad Saber

In this interview, Ahmad discusses how an agent’s “revise and resubmit” led to a book deal for his debut novel, Ramin Abbas Has MAJOR Questions, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Ahmad Saber

Literary agent: Daniel Lazar

Book title: Ramin Abbas Has MAJOR Questions

Publisher: Simon & Schuster/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

Release date: March 3, 2026

Genre/category: Young Adult; LGBTQ+; Religion/Spirituality

Elevator pitch: An intensely brave, gorgeously written story about a gay Muslim teen who has to choose between being true to himself or his faith—and his realization that maybe they aren’t as separate as he thought.

What prompted you to write this book?

I think this story had been brewing within me for several years, wanting to be told, long before I recognized the need to put the pen to paper. I still remember the day I wrote the first sentence, questioning my entire existence while sitting in a medical lecture hall with others who seemed super into whatever was being presented. I was looking at their faces and feeling like this wasn’t where I truly belonged, so I got up, went to a room next door, sat under a chandelier, pulled out my laptop, and never stopped typing. Beneath the surface currents, though, what truly prompted me to write it was the storm brewing deeper: I had to come out and heal, and this was my way to heal.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Oh gosh, the idea was born exactly in July 2019, and publication date is March 2026, so that is almost seven years! Yes, the idea has indeed had several births and rebirths. But my main breakthrough came when my incredibly generous and passionate agent Dan Lazar gave me a chance to revise and resubmit, and this truly changed the DNA of the story, and ultimately led to the book deal. I am therefore a firm believer in R&Rs! (Provided it resonates with you. I don’t recommend it otherwise).

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The biggest surprise was not really a surprise but still surprising: the incredibly glacial pace of the whole process! To give you an idea: My book deal offer came in around July 2023 and publication is 2026! However, I learned a lot about editing, especially developmental editing, the importance of patience, and letting the story take all the time it needs to come into its best telling.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I am a pantser, so basically every chapter was a surprise. What did truly surprise me, however, was that the magic really all lies in the second draft onward. Writing is 25 percent writing and 75 percent editing. I was surprised how my brain came up with far better sentences on each subsequent revision.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

My biggest hope is that it increases empathy in the world: whether that is a straight person reading to understand the queer Muslim perspective, whether that is a queer person of non-South Asian background who can better understand the unique perspective of queer Muslims and/or Desis, or whether that is a person of color who sees themselves in this book and feel seen. In other words, my biggest hope is that it connects with the readers and moves them.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?