Announcing the Winners of the 33rd Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards

Congratulations to all the winners of the 33rd Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards! Read an interview with the Grand Prize-winning author Julie Ann Sipos in the March/April 2026 issue.

Moriah Richard
Congratulations to all the winners of the 33rd Annual Writer's Digest Self-Published Book Awards! Read an interview with the Grand Prize-winning author Julie Ann Sipos in the March/April 2026 issue and here on the blog.

Do you have a book in you? Enter the next Self-Published Book Awards.

Grand Prize

Horrible Women, Wonderful Girls: A Jaycee Grayson Novel by Julie Ann Sipos

Mainstream/Literary Fiction

The Third Act of Theo Gruene by Talya Tate Boerner

Honorable Mentions

  • Artimon (Book II of Mask of Dreams) by Leigh Grant
  • Circumference of a Big Man by Kelly Stallard
  • Decalogue Deception by David Dubczak
  • Doubting River by Melissa Alexander
  • The Greatest Band that Never Was by Jeff Meshel
  • Year of the Firefly: A Miranda McGuire Novel by Malcolm Ivey

Genre Fiction

Forever After by Marie Sinclair

Honorable Mentions

  • Amazon in Exile by Elizabeth Salo
  • Cypress Hills by Lindsay Brown
  • Dying One More Time by Dana Peters
  • Mandrake Manor by JP Rindfleisch IX
  • Missing or Dead by Polina Quinn
  • Royal Caleva: Luis by Nancy Herkness
  • Sentience Hazard by Alexandru Czimbor
  • Shakespeare's Table by Howard Gimple

Nonfiction/Reference

A Different War by Chip Duncan

Honorable Mentions

  • Footrace: How an Average Runner Completed One of the World's Most Ridiculous Running Races by Mark Hamlin
  • Fresh Grown: Essential Guide to Use, Store, and Make the Most of Your Vegetables by Andrea Kristin

Inspirational/Self-Help

Rich Relationships: Create a Million-Dollar Network for Your Business by Selena Soo

Honorable Mentions

  • Song of the Cardinal - A true story of miracles and magic after heartbreaking loss by Cynthia Waine Brandt
  • The Way I See It: A Psychologist's Guide to a Happier Life by Dr. Ashley Smith

Memoirs/Life Stories

The Miles We Run by Alison Beder Solway

Honorable Mentions

  • Dissonance by Megan Farison
  • Everything is NOT Peachey: One Woman's Pursuit of Happiness in the Face of Chronic Illness by Lisa Peachey
  • ODAR: Jido, A Journey Through Community by Denice Peter Karamardian
  • Some Things to Think About: Lessons from My Dad by Lois Elrich
  • The Factory Of Maladies: Seven Days On A San Francisco Psych Ward by Deborah Hartung
  • Unboxed That Black Muslim Girl by Alexis Cullen

Early Readers/Children’s Picture Books

Books Are NOT Just For Bedtime by Eleanor Pearson

Honorable Mentions

  • Hazel Hears the Earth by Angela Zielinski
  • What Can I Be? I Can Be Anything! by Maurice Jones

Middle-Grade/Young Adult

Bill's 5 Rules For Success - What Every Teenager Should Know Before Starting Their First Job by Bill Leinweber

Honorable Mentions

  • JAY by W. Royce Adams
  • Kid-Napped in Cartagena by Michael Balkind
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
