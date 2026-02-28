Announcing the Winners of the 33rd Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards
Congratulations to all the winners of the 33rd Annual Writer's Digest Self-Published Book Awards! Read an interview with the Grand Prize-winning author Julie Ann Sipos in the March/April 2026 issue and here on the blog.
Grand Prize
Horrible Women, Wonderful Girls: A Jaycee Grayson Novel by Julie Ann Sipos
Mainstream/Literary Fiction
The Third Act of Theo Gruene by Talya Tate Boerner
Honorable Mentions
- Artimon (Book II of Mask of Dreams) by Leigh Grant
- Circumference of a Big Man by Kelly Stallard
- Decalogue Deception by David Dubczak
- Doubting River by Melissa Alexander
- The Greatest Band that Never Was by Jeff Meshel
- Year of the Firefly: A Miranda McGuire Novel by Malcolm Ivey
Genre Fiction
Forever After by Marie Sinclair
Honorable Mentions
- Amazon in Exile by Elizabeth Salo
- Cypress Hills by Lindsay Brown
- Dying One More Time by Dana Peters
- Mandrake Manor by JP Rindfleisch IX
- Missing or Dead by Polina Quinn
- Royal Caleva: Luis by Nancy Herkness
- Sentience Hazard by Alexandru Czimbor
- Shakespeare's Table by Howard Gimple
Nonfiction/Reference
A Different War by Chip Duncan
Honorable Mentions
- Footrace: How an Average Runner Completed One of the World's Most Ridiculous Running Races by Mark Hamlin
- Fresh Grown: Essential Guide to Use, Store, and Make the Most of Your Vegetables by Andrea Kristin
Inspirational/Self-Help
Rich Relationships: Create a Million-Dollar Network for Your Business by Selena Soo
Honorable Mentions
- Song of the Cardinal - A true story of miracles and magic after heartbreaking loss by Cynthia Waine Brandt
- The Way I See It: A Psychologist's Guide to a Happier Life by Dr. Ashley Smith
Memoirs/Life Stories
The Miles We Run by Alison Beder Solway
Honorable Mentions
- Dissonance by Megan Farison
- Everything is NOT Peachey: One Woman's Pursuit of Happiness in the Face of Chronic Illness by Lisa Peachey
- ODAR: Jido, A Journey Through Community by Denice Peter Karamardian
- Some Things to Think About: Lessons from My Dad by Lois Elrich
- The Factory Of Maladies: Seven Days On A San Francisco Psych Ward by Deborah Hartung
- Unboxed That Black Muslim Girl by Alexis Cullen
Early Readers/Children’s Picture Books
Books Are NOT Just For Bedtime by Eleanor Pearson
Honorable Mentions
- Hazel Hears the Earth by Angela Zielinski
- What Can I Be? I Can Be Anything! by Maurice Jones
Middle-Grade/Young Adult
Bill's 5 Rules For Success - What Every Teenager Should Know Before Starting Their First Job by Bill Leinweber
Honorable Mentions
- JAY by W. Royce Adams
- Kid-Napped in Cartagena by Michael Balkind