Announcing the Winners of the 33rd Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards

Congratulations to all the winners of the 33rd Annual Writer's Digest Self-Published Book Awards! Read an interview with the Grand Prize-winning author Julie Ann Sipos in the March/April 2026 issue and here on the blog.

Do you have a book in you? Enter the next Self-Published Book Awards.

Grand Prize

Horrible Women, Wonderful Girls: A Jaycee Grayson Novel by Julie Ann Sipos

Mainstream/Literary Fiction

The Third Act of Theo Gruene by Talya Tate Boerner

Honorable Mentions

Artimon (Book II of Mask of Dreams) by Leigh Grant

Circumference of a Big Man by Kelly Stallard

Decalogue Deception by David Dubczak

Doubting River by Melissa Alexander

The Greatest Band that Never Was by Jeff Meshel

Year of the Firefly: A Miranda McGuire Novel by Malcolm Ivey

Genre Fiction

Forever After by Marie Sinclair

Honorable Mentions

Amazon in Exile by Elizabeth Salo

Cypress Hills by Lindsay Brown

Dying One More Time by Dana Peters

Mandrake Manor by JP Rindfleisch IX

Missing or Dead by Polina Quinn

Royal Caleva: Luis by Nancy Herkness

Sentience Hazard by Alexandru Czimbor

Shakespeare's Table by Howard Gimple

Nonfiction/Reference

A Different War by Chip Duncan

Honorable Mentions

Footrace: How an Average Runner Completed One of the World's Most Ridiculous Running Races by Mark Hamlin

Fresh Grown: Essential Guide to Use, Store, and Make the Most of Your Vegetables by Andrea Kristin

Inspirational/Self-Help

Rich Relationships: Create a Million-Dollar Network for Your Business by Selena Soo

Honorable Mentions

Song of the Cardinal - A true story of miracles and magic after heartbreaking loss by Cynthia Waine Brandt

The Way I See It: A Psychologist's Guide to a Happier Life by Dr. Ashley Smith

Memoirs/Life Stories

The Miles We Run by Alison Beder Solway

Honorable Mentions

Dissonance by Megan Farison

Everything is NOT Peachey: One Woman's Pursuit of Happiness in the Face of Chronic Illness by Lisa Peachey

ODAR: Jido, A Journey Through Community by Denice Peter Karamardian

Some Things to Think About: Lessons from My Dad by Lois Elrich

The Factory Of Maladies: Seven Days On A San Francisco Psych Ward by Deborah Hartung

Unboxed That Black Muslim Girl by Alexis Cullen

Early Readers/Children’s Picture Books

Books Are NOT Just For Bedtime by Eleanor Pearson

Honorable Mentions

Hazel Hears the Earth by Angela Zielinski

What Can I Be? I Can Be Anything! by Maurice Jones

Middle-Grade/Young Adult

Bill's 5 Rules For Success - What Every Teenager Should Know Before Starting Their First Job by Bill Leinweber

Honorable Mentions