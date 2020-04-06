Deadline: April 10, 2020

Whether you’re a professional writer, a part-time freelancer or a self-starting student, here’s your chance to enter the premier self-published competition exclusively for self-published books. Writer’s Digest hosts the 28th annual self-published competition—the Annual Self-Published Book Awards. This self-published competition spotlights today’s self-published works and honors self-published authors.

$8,000 in cash

A feature article about you and your book for the March 2021 issue of Writer’s Digest

A paid trip to the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference, including a coveted Pitch Slam slot

One First Prize winner in each category will receive:

$1,000 in cash

Promotion in the March 2021 issue of Writer’s Digest

All Grand Prize and First Prize winners will receive:

Be featured on the Writer’s Digest website

One year subscription to Writer’s Digest Tutorials

A digital award seal for use in promoting your win.

Honorable Mention Winners will receive promotion on www.writersdigest.com and a digital seal for use in promoting your win.

All entrants will receive a brief commentary from one of the judges.

Categories

Mainstream/Literary Fiction

Genre Fiction

Nonfiction/Reference ( General Nonfiction, Cookbooks, Guidebooks, Textbooks, How-To, etc. )

( ) Inspirational

Life Stories (Biographies, Autobiographies, Family Histories, Memoirs)

(Biographies, Autobiographies, Family Histories, Memoirs) Early Readers/Children’s Picture books

Middle-Grade/Young Adult

Poetry

How to Enter