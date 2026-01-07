ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Jan/Feb 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 3

Get your writing started right in 2026 with the Get Started Right Writing Challenge. The third day involves making a love-hate list.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Welcome to the third day of the 12-day Get Started Right Writing Challenge! There's still plenty of time to get caught up; find the first day's challenge here and the second day here.

For the third day, make a love/hate list. This is mentioned in Katie Bernet's recent article "I Quit Writing, and Then I Wrote My Debut Novel," which explains how she was able to reset her writing process after writing five manuscripts that didn't sell (even though they had agent representation). That's a definite low point, but then she shares this interesting nugget:

"The idea for my sixth manuscript, which would end up becoming my debut novel, Beth Is Dead, came from an exercise suggested by a fellow author. I asked her how to find a story that I really wanted—needed—to write, and she told me to create a love/hate list.

"Like a pro/con list, you divide the page in two. On the left, you make a list of all the things you love: books, movies, tropes, themes, life experiences. And on the right, you do the same for the things you hate. Then you take two things from your love list to create a story that will conquer the things on your hate list.

"I made a long list, and in the end two things jumped out at me: Little Women and mystery-thrillers. I never would have connected those two concepts without my love/hate list, but within minutes, I imagined a retelling of Little Women as a mystery-thriller that would conquer so many of the things on my hate list, like loneliness, stereotypes, and losing people too soon."

So let's spend at least 15 or 20 minutes making our own love/hate lists and see if any interesting threads emerge as a result.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Writer's Digest University is pleased to present an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers! On January 30-February 1, our Novel Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN award-winning and best-selling authors on the finer points of how to write a novel.

Click to continue.

*****

Here's my love/hate list:

Things I love:

Poetry
Literary fiction
Mysteries (especially cozies)
Graphic novels
Wordplay
Emotion (not to be confused with abstraction)
Voice
Lasagna
Music (many genres and musicians)
Kurt Vonnegut
Running
Reading
Writing
Publishing
Anything with sugar in it
Walks in nature, especially dirt trails
Sudoku
Puzzles
Time alone
Time with good friends and family
History
Making connections (like connecting thoughts, not networking)

Things I hate:

Excessive violence and gore (without a purpose)
Cheating spouses
Plot without character development
Characters without a story
"Tom Sawyer," by Rush
L. Ron Hubbard novels
Bad drivers
Mushrooms and anything coconut-flavored
2001: A Space Odyssey (movie)
Anything with sugar in it
Small talk
Public speaking
Mean people
Inconsistencies
Being recognized for things (whether good or bad) in front of other people

(Note about my lists: You might've noticed that "Anything with sugar in it" was in both lists, so you could probably say that I have a love-hate relationship with sugary sweet things to eat. And that makes me think of Aaron Belz's fun poem "The Love-Hat Relationship," which is slightly different.)

2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Bar back with illuminated bottles of alcohol of all kinds
Writing PromptsFancy Meeting You HereMoriah Richard
Saundra Mitchell: On Finding Her Writerly Voice in Adult Fiction
Mystery/ThrillerSaundra Mitchell: On Finding Her Writerly Voice in Adult FictionRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 2Robert Lee Brewer
The Heart of Writing: Why Your Voice Still Matters in the Age of AI, by Finnian Burnett
Writing Habits and PracticesThe Heart of Writing: Why Your Voice Still Matters in the Age of AIFinnian Burnett
Roshani Chokshi: On the Darkness of Fairytales
Young AdultRoshani Chokshi: On the Darkness of FairytalesRobert Lee Brewer
Get Started Right Writing Challenge logo
Writing Habits and Practices2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 1Robert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;