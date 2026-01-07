2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 3

For the third day, make a love/hate list. This is mentioned in Katie Bernet's recent article "I Quit Writing, and Then I Wrote My Debut Novel," which explains how she was able to reset her writing process after writing five manuscripts that didn't sell (even though they had agent representation). That's a definite low point, but then she shares this interesting nugget:

"The idea for my sixth manuscript, which would end up becoming my debut novel, Beth Is Dead, came from an exercise suggested by a fellow author. I asked her how to find a story that I really wanted—needed—to write, and she told me to create a love/hate list.

"Like a pro/con list, you divide the page in two. On the left, you make a list of all the things you love: books, movies, tropes, themes, life experiences. And on the right, you do the same for the things you hate. Then you take two things from your love list to create a story that will conquer the things on your hate list.

"I made a long list, and in the end two things jumped out at me: Little Women and mystery-thrillers. I never would have connected those two concepts without my love/hate list, but within minutes, I imagined a retelling of Little Women as a mystery-thriller that would conquer so many of the things on my hate list, like loneliness, stereotypes, and losing people too soon."

So let's spend at least 15 or 20 minutes making our own love/hate lists and see if any interesting threads emerge as a result.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

*****

Writer's Digest University is pleased to present an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers! On January 30-February 1, our Novel Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN award-winning and best-selling authors on the finer points of how to write a novel.

*****

Here's my love/hate list: