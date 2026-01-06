2026 Get Started Right Writing Challenge: Day 2

Welcome to the second day of the 12-day Get Started Right Writing Challenge! There's still plenty of time to get caught up; find the first day's challenge here.

For the second day, write for at least 15 minutes. I know a few of you made writing a part of your writing goals yesterday, so this should fit in nicely with those goals. You can write fiction, poetry, nonfiction, or whatever strikes your fancy. And you don't have to finish whatever you start or even be happy with what you write. Just write.

Not sure what to write? Then, I've got a few prompts you can peruse:

Also, we share writing prompts throughout the year here. So find a good starting place, set your timers, and get writing...and share what you write in the comments.

Here's my 15-minute writing session:

"No Insurance"

Doctor Jones was very nearly asleep on a warm Tuesday afternoon in the middle of summer when the bell on the front door of his general practice alerted him to a visitor. Taking a moment to yawn, check his appearance in the mirror, and re-tuck his rumpled shirt, he walked out of his office and into the waiting area where his assistant was dutifully ignoring the last person Doctor Jones imagined would be dropping in for a check up.

Clothed in a sparkly silver jumpsuit covered on the shoulders by a purple cape and wearing dramatic spectacles to complement a full head of spiky white hair, the local supervillain (Mister Devious) stood in Doctor Jones' lobby holding some kind of giant raygun in one hand while obsessively scratching himself with the other. Doctor Jones had never actually encountered Mister Devious in real life, though he knew the rogue lived in the giant castle perched on the top of Mount Sinister that overlooked the village, just as he also knew that Mister Devious was just as committed to villainy as Doctor Jones was devoted to helping people feel better. Unsure how to address a supervillain, Doctor Jones made eye contact and lifted his arm in the direction of the closest patient rooms.

Mister Devious, still scratching himself emphatically, cocked an eyebrow at Doctor Jones--as if sizing up a heroic competitor--and made a sort of swishing motion with his mouth before moving in the direction of the patient room. Then he broke the silence with, "I hope you're not expecting any kind of insurance card, because I don't believe in it."

As the two entered the room and Doctor Jones closed the door behind them, Mister Devious continued, "In fact, I don't believe in dental insurance, vision insurance, car insurance, home owner's insurance, or those little add-on insurance plans they try to upsell me on appliances. I find all insurance quite repulsive and unnecessary, so I hope you're not expecting to get any of that information out of me, because it doesn't exist." And then, Mister Devious broke out into a very deep laugh that awkwardly abated as Doctor Jones just stared at him without any emotion one direction or the other.

In fact, Doctor Jones learned a long while ago that blandness is often his own superpower, which he put into effect here: "So what brings you in today?" Of course, Doctor Jones already knew it was related to the scratching, but he wanted to hear it from Mister Devious himself.

"Well, Doc, it's hard to explain," Mister Devious began. "It all began with this incredible idea I had concocted after a super weird dream about making all the townsfolk bend to my will and show me the respect I deserve as a master genius of the top tier."

"Does it have anything to do with this raygun you're holding?"

Mister Devious suddenly perked up and lifted the gun while continuing to scratch himself, "Do you fear rayguns, Doc? Do they unsettle you?"

Doctor Jones gave no reaction one way or the other, but he did exhale slowly while puffing up his lips as if he were bored. Then, he said, "Let me guess. This raygun has some sort of ray that makes people itchy, and you've somehow accidentally shot yourself and are now feeling the effects. Is that about right?"

Mister Devious lowered his gun and looked at the ground where he was shifting his feet. He mumbled, "Yes, sir."

"And you're here looking for some kind of tonic or lotion to alleviate the itching?"

"Yes, sir."

Doctor Jones scribbled something on a piece of paper and handed it to Mister Devious. "Just give this to my assistant, and she'll call in the prescription to your preferred pharmacy. It should start to take effect in a few days."

"Yes, sir."

"And in the future, I would suggest being more careful with rayguns, whether they shoot itch rays or whatever else."

"Yes, sir."

Doctor Jones opened the door to the patient room and lifted his arm in the direction of the assistant, and Mister Devious wordlessly rose and shuffled over to the assistant's desk to drop the prescription and mumble the name of his preferred pharmacy. Then, Mister Devious--still holding his raygun with one hand and scratching himself with the other--swept out into the street, suddenly changing his body posture back into that of a confident person as he made large strides down the street, occasionally looking as if he were laughing heartily and boasting about something or another.

Once Mister Devious disappeared out of view, Doctor Jones slumped into a chair and exhaled, "Holy crap!"

