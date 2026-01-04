Jayne Ann Krentz: Discover Your Core Story

Jayne Ann Krentz is the author of more than 50 New York Times bestsellers. She has written contemporary romantic suspense novels under that name, as well as futuristic and historical romance novels under the pseudonyms Jayne Castle and Amanda Quick, respectively. There are more than 35 million copies of her books in print. She lives in Seattle. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Jayne Ann Krentz | Photo by Marc von Borstel

In this interview, Jayne discusses her new psychic romantic suspense novel, The Shop on Hidden Lane, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Jayne Ann Krentz

Literary agent: The Axelrod Agency

Book title: The Shop on Hidden Lane

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: January 6, 2026

Genre/category: Psychic romantic suspense

Previous titles: It Takes a Psychic (writing as Jayne Castle).

Elevator pitch: Two people from feuding families are forced to work together to protect dangerous secrets both clans vowed to protect. There are paranormal vortexes, a very weird art colony and a dog.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

When it comes to writing suspense and romance with a psychic twist, all I have to do is open the plot closet door. The ideas tumble out, thanks to the government’s extensive, not-so-secret history of paranormal research. Like they say, you can’t make this stuff up. I also love adding the psychic factor to the romantic relationship because it provides emotional depth and complications.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The idea and the writing took about four months to come together. The book was under contract and I turned it in on time, so it was published on schedule—January 6, 2026. About a year from start to finish. And, yes, the idea changed during the process. The idea always changes once I start writing. That is because, unfortunately, I don’t get my best ideas upfront. They come after I start writing. I am profoundly grateful to my editor, Cindy Hwang (Berkley) who never holds me to the original proposal. In fact, she encourages me to explore my story as it evolves. She sets me free. It’s an incredible gift and as far as I’m concerned it makes her the best editor in the known universe. I don’t have to spend the entire process second-guessing myself.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The fabulous cover art was a terrific surprise! Thank you, Rita Frangie (Berkley)! I didn’t see it coming until you created it. It is perfect!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Several. The dog came with a backstory I wasn’t expecting, to name just one surprise.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

A compelling read with characters they can cheer for and a story that will take them to another place for a while. I have always said that if people enjoy my fictional worlds, it is probably because we have a lot in common when it comes to core values and a sense of humor.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?