Finding Success in Self-Publishing

So you’ve written a story. Great! Now you get to perfect it, then shop it to agents and pray that it will be picked up and published. If you have the patience for that, more power to you. Of course, there is another option. Over the last decade and a half, the self-publishing industry has grown and become more accessible to many thriving writers.

There are multiple ways to get your work into readers’ hands without playing the waiting game or jumping through hoops. However, you need to be prepared to do much more work than just writing a good book. On top of creating a story people will want to read, you need to edit, hire a professional editor, market, become a graphic designer, or pay someone to create covers and promotional graphics, and so much more.

Does this sound like a lot of work? Because it is.

If done right, it is worth all the time you’ll put into it. We live in a time where everyone shares everything online. You cannot just toss a book out into the ether and expect it to sell. You must first sell yourself. That was a hard pill for me to swallow. I am an introvert by nature, someone who tends to keep to myself, and before publishing my first novel, I didn’t even have social media accounts.

When it comes to self-publishing, establishing an online presence and building a fan base through followers should be your first step. I started pitching myself and my debut novel online six months before it was released. I interacted with other indie authors, made friends, joined groups, and hosted multiple giveaways. By the time my book released, people were talking about it. I was a nobody who had no one behind me, but the effort I put into that release paid off.

You may ask, what are the benefits of self-publishing if you have to do everything on your own? First, you don’t have to do everything on your own, not if you’re willing to pay for it. Second, and in my opinion, the most valuable benefit is keeping complete control over your work. When dealing with agents and editors of traditional publishing houses, they are going to dictate what you can and cannot write. Following current trends is their number one concern, and this may devalue the art you have created. They will have a say in your titles, cover art, distribution, narrators for your audiobooks, and more. If you are not willing to change anything about the story you have created in order to fit into their desired mold, self-publishing is probably the best route for you.

When it comes to the definition of success, people may have different opinions on what it means. Some may view just completing a manuscript or publishing one book, even if no one reads it, as a success. They accomplished a goal, and to them, they are successful. Others attribute success only when they have accomplished fame and fortune. When they are able to quit their day job, or have become a household name. Both opinions are correct.

After 14 published stories, one might ask if I feel successful. My answer depends on what day of the week you ask. I am not rolling in dough, but after four books, I was able to quit my day job to write full-time. Mainly because being an independently published author truly is a full-time job. Something you have to remember when starting a publishing journey without a traditional publishing house supporting you is that you will be one hundred percent financially responsible for everything.

All the books, merchandise, advertising, software, supplies, travel expenses, etc., came out of my pocket. However, all the profit from book sales went right into the same pocket. I don’t have to split royalties with anyone, nor do I have to pay back any advances if a book does not live up to its expectations.

The self-publishing road may not be a road you want to travel, but for some, it is a far better option than waiting years for responses, rejections, and the possibility of a yes. Also, having to sacrifice your creativity for whatever the mass majority is currently demanding can be soul-crushing. The best thing one can do once they start their publishing journey is to find their lane and stay in it. That does not mean you can’t teeter between genres.

As long as your voice is the same across your entire catalog, you can almost write whatever you want. But you cannot write a horror-slasher novel one month and then release a cozy romance the next month under the same name. Your readers are going to have certain expectations from you, and you must deliver. You may have started out writing for yourself, but the moment you released it into the wild, put a price tag on it, and expected others to read it, you started writing for the readers, and the readers have demands.

So, to sum this up, I may not have a mansion on a cliff or a private jet, but in my eyes, and possibly in the eyes of many aspiring writers, yes, I am a successful self-published author. The writing pays for itself; I answer to no one, and the readers keep coming back for more. The amount of work this job—that once was a hobby—requires can be overwhelming at times, but it is worth every dollar and second of stress. I still get excited on release day, love looking over reviews as they flow in, and am always eager to start new projects. The fact that I never have a deadline is probably one of the greatest perks ever.

Before you jump on the self-publishing bandwagon, make sure your work is ready. Read it, read it again, have others read it, hire a professional editor, get beta and sensitivity readers. Put your best work out there. Readers are going to rip you apart, no matter what; don’t give them more ammo. Find someone who has gone through the process, and don’t be shy; ask for advice. They are most likely happy to give it. Find your lane and stay in it. Good luck, now get back to writing!

Check out Leigh M. Hall's The Chambermaids here: